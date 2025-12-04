Luna Abyss really puts the 'hell' in bullet hell with a nightmarish new trailer
The best thing about gaming is that unlike dusty old cinema, it's young enough that we're still in that exciting moment where there are new genres and genre mashups to explore. Luna Abyss, which we just got a fresh glimpse of during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, is a first-person bullet hell that looks like Doom had a run-in with Yoko Taro.
The new trailer is a tension-ratcheting mood piece that gives us a better look at the world, enemy design, gunplay, and movement. The camera pans across labyrinthine pipework and imposing gothic structures silhouetted by throbbing red neon. It's industrial, alien, and dystopian in equal measure. We get small snippets of the creatures that inhabit this world: fleshy, twisted patchworks of metal and skin that seem to leer at us like they're possessed. It's proper nightmare fuel, the kind of monsters dreamt up by Giger or Beksiński, or that nasty neighbour kid from Toy Story.
Scene set, and it's onto the action. It's not long before we see why the first-person bullet hell's twist is no gimmick—facing down a hail of projectiles feels a whole lot more imposing when they're barreling directly towards you, peripheral vision limited, and you're unable to watch both the barrage and where you're escaping to. Nu-Doom players will immediately feel at home with the snappy dash-strafing and rapid weapon-swap combos that made Eternal such a kinetic dopamine hit.
Of course, rather than being set literally in hell, Luna Abyss takes place in an abandoned space prison where an AI warden still presides over every cell, block, and wing. There are little Nier flourishes in the design of these post-human jailors, not just because they're rusted mechanicals with vaguely human expressions, but also in the tragic sense that they're carrying out duties that have long since lost any purpose.
The trailer also revealed a release window for Luna Abyss of 2026, and you can even whet your appetite by trying out the demo right now over on Steam.
