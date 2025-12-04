Let it Die: Inferno inverts the roguelite action, sending you down into the Hell Gate instead of up into the Tower of Barbs

LET IT DIE: INFERNO Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

We just saw a new trailer for Let it Die: Inferno during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, and it's jam-packed with stylish action. In this follow up to Grasshopper Manufacture's Let it Die, you'll descend deep into the Hell Gate and fight to extract with your loot and body intact. The skateboarding Grim Reaper Uncle Death also makes a return.

In the sequel, out now, you'll have to fight other players and monstrous creatures known as Yuckies as you search for a treasure known as the Eye of the Reaper. As you can see in the trailer above, this is a frenetic action game. You'll be wildly swinging your melee weapons to save yourself as you explore the ever-changing maps.

Two is more than one, so you'll have both a right and left-hand weapon to dish out damage with. Be ambidextrous and swap which you want to focus on, or use both at the same time to smash through an enemy's guard.

As a roguelite, the arms you come across will be randomized, and each has its use. Some deal more damage, some are better at range, and some disrupt your opponents and stop their movements, leaving them open for follow up attacks.

Each time you descend, you'll be greeted with a new world to explore for 15 minutes. You must gather SPLithium by slaying monsters—anyone who doesn't have enough by the end of that timer will reincarnate with the world itself, losing all their gear in the process.

One feature that really intrigues me is your own body. You'll have access to different vassals to command, each with unique traits such as higher base attack or better carrying capacity. If you die, you lose the body you may have grown familiar with, so do try to stay alive.

Let it Die: Inferno is available on Steam right now. It's available for just $25/£21, and the original is free to play if you want to see how it all began.

