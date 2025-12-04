Last Man Sitting gets a complete overhaul and open beta where you can shoot your office printer with a minigun

Last Man Sitting re-reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

You may have seen Last Man Sitting blowing up on Reddit a few years ago—shh, 2017 was just a few years ago—back when it was just a bunch of Agent 47-looking dudes blasting each other with shotguns while sitting in wheely office chairs. But we've just seen all-new gameplay and a reimagined vision for the chaotic shooter during tonight's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. And you can play its open beta right now.

Last Man Sitting has had a complete makeover, both in terms of its art style and gameplay. It's still about shooting stuff while you're sat in a wheely chair, but now you can use it to grind on office fixtures like you're shredding in a Pro Skate game.

Instead of shooting your fellow office workers, which is a serious HR violation, you'll now be able to team up or go it alone against appliances that have come to life. If you've ever had beef with a printer that just refused to print no matter how many times you input your employee code, now's the time to get your sweet, sweet revenge.

This is a wild, over the top experience where you shoot, grind, and survive against as many waves of sentient copiers, fax machines, water coolers, and other such contraptions that never work when you need them to but magically become fine as soon as you try to show someone its broken.

You can collect power-ups that'll have you spinning your chair in a fiery cyclone and throwing bolts of lightning ahead of you. Oh, you can also do backflips and shoot a minigun. Who needs a ping pong table when you've got a minigun?

You can get in on the action right now by joining the Last Man Sitting open beta on Steam. It's only live until December 7, so don't put it off.

