'The freedom we have with this sci-fi space is a bit terrifying': upcoming FPS Den of Wolves is laid bare in a new studio documentary

Don your RGB hockey mask, tool up, and get ready to dive into peoples' very minds in Den of Wolves, the upcoming sci-fi FPS co-op heist game from Payday 1 and 2 veterans. PC Gamer went to Stockholm to chat to the developers at 10 Chambers and get a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Den of Wolves tick.

Unlike Payday, which has a much more grounded setting, Den of Wolves wears its sci-fi inspirations on its sleeve. Inspired by movies like Inception, The Matrix, District 9, and Elysium, sticking to sci-fi "gives the opportunity to play around with stuff and think about what is fun," says 10 Chambers COO Svante Vinternatt.

Back on the Heist with Den of Wolves - PC Gaming Show documentary - YouTube Watch On

Still, "the freedom we have with this sci-fi space is a bit terrifying," admits Anders Svärd, 10 Chambers' master artist. This futuristic shooter has a suitably futuristic locale: the dystopian Midway City, a lawless, corporation-controlled metropolis built in the middle of the Pacific ocean between Japan and the US.

Taking visual cues from Hong Kong's Kowloon Walled City, with buildings piled on top of each other, as well as Stockholm with its sea-level waterways, Midway is the perfect FPS playground. It's chock full of megabuildings so that you don't just "run for a little bit and hit another wall," explains Svärd.

The cityscapes contrast with trippy brain dives. These segments require you to leave the real world and enter the minds of high-value targets like gang leaders. You and your crew will be sucked into a virtual realm and complete a whole new challenge, having to complete platforming sections or run through a forest guarded by monsters. It's all very Inception, and should ensure you're always doing something fresh as you'll be switching from an FPS to a platformer to a horror.

The music helps tie the whole experience together and create a cohesive atmosphere. "Primarily it's supposed to be adrenaline-pumping music that makes you feel badass," says audio director and composer Simon Viklund. With hip hop and trap-inspired beats, Viklund wanted to create in-your-face music rather than keeping things subtle. You're going to be shooting people and robbing, so subtlety isn't exactly on the cards, unless you're trying to do everything super stealthily.

But, as with any heist game, the real chaos begins when your plans fail. During our preview, PC Gaming Show editorial director Jake Tucker noted, "when the enemies start to push from every direction, the best you can do is huddle close to your teammates and try to stay alive."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 10 Chambers crew playtest the game amongst themselves regularly, because "being able to play your game like a player would is key to us," explains Ulf Anderson, CEO and creative director on Den of Wolves.

"I'm the type of player that loves that 'shit hits the fan' moment, so I can be that Leeroy Jenkins guy," says Svärd. "I love the way we panic together," so he'll often deliberately ruin the stealth just to see how everyone will scramble to recover.

If that sounds like your cup of tea, then you'll be pleased to know Den of Wolves will be launching in early access. So, you'll be able to experience it as it evolves. There's no word on exactly when it'll be coming out though, so keep an eye on its Steam page for updates.