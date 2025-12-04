Defend Earth from the Arachnid scourge in Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War, a new retro FPS coming next year

Well ohh-rah! Another world premiere, FPS Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War just unveiled its debut trailer during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, introduced by none other than Casper Van Dien, the actor who plays Johnny Rico in the movies. He seems to have lost an eye, but any sacrifice is a small price to pay to free humanity from the Arachnid menace.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War on Steam

This is a retro shooter that just oozes fun. And actual ooze: there's lots of bug guts on screen, too. Once Rico's patriotic message is delivered, we see the desert of Planet P, where a heroic stand was once made at an outpost overwhelmed by the bugs. It's also where Rico earned the rank of Corporal after killing a huge Tanker Bug.

You'll be fighting using the iconic assault rifle from the movies, as well as a wide array of other bug-killing weapons, from miniguns to shotguns to rocket launchers and even a mech suit.

As for our targets, we get a glimpse of the fast-moving mantis-like Arachnids that charge forward with sharp claws, and some flying bugs that you'll need something bigger than a fly swatter to deal with.

The trailer also shows off the classic bug homeworld of Klendathu, where the soldiers in the 1997 movie suffered devastating losses due to the bugs' ability to fire what I can only describe as mortars from their butts. These Plasma bugs will be in the game, too. So, as Van Dien says, "it's time to give those bugs hell!" Get ready to invade their lairs once again.

Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War is launching sometime in 2026. You can wishlist it on Steam right now. Also, the fact Rico is a general in this video means the game is set after Starship Troopers 3. Fans of the films should be very excited for this.

While you await citizenship, check out everything announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass.