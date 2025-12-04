Dance through the dark to the sound of zombie groaning in bullet hell roguelike Be My Horde, which just got a major update

Have you ever dreamed of amassing and controlling a horde of undead to fight battles for you, surrounding you with their grotesque bodies in order to protect and serve you at all costs? Well, that's what Polished Games is offering with their upcoming bullet hell game, Be My Horde.

The new teaser shown during today's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted offers a truncated insight into the kind of unrelenting carnage that will ensue as you trawl your way across the map, zombies in tow. The combat looks quick, vicious and above all cathartic.

Taking on the role of a powerful necromancer, your task is simple: dispatch your enemies and collect bodies for the horde. All the while, you'll be lapping up a twisted stream of narrative weirdness as you embody Moriana, the seductive mistress of the damned. It looks like she has more than a few skeletons in her closet, too.

The game is fully voiced so you don't have to read while you're on a roll, with the leading lady voiced by Amber Lee Connors (of The Outer Worlds 2 and countless anime dubs).

If strong magic wielders with questionable morals are kinda your thing, Be My Horde is available in early access on Steam, and has just seen a major update with new lines of dialogue, an overhaul of the perk system, and revamped meta-progression with new rewards for defeating enemies at different difficulties.

