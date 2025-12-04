Craft a cornucopia of unique spells in 3D side-scrolling puzzle adventure Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times

If puzzles and magic, and even more magic and even more puzzles are your thing, Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times has you covered. This comical adventure from the developers at SlugGlove is one of intrigue and friendship—with regular NPCS, but also with rocks. Yep, you can animate rocks and befriend them which is honestly the dream.

Rhell is a game about solving puzzles with unique combinations of runes, and as much as it's a game about a "sassy and sharp-tongued sage", it's really all about experimentation. Equipped with a tome brimming with spell segments, all of which fit together in a plethora of unique ways, you'll move through the adventure crafting spells on the fly.

The new trailer for the game—aired during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted—talks of a million ways to cross an electrified lagoon. It encourages you to hold down a button by employing your freshly manifested doppelganger to stay behind and then turning them into a puddle. What will happen if you combine the push and goo abilities? Who knows? Find out!

Aesthetics wise, Rhell is set in a lovely cell shaded world of cartoonistic backdrops and wild, comic-like particle effects, the combination of camera angles through which its presents give off some intense Plucky Squire vibes, too.

You can play the demo of this magical adventure now, though the full game is set to release on March 19, 2026. If you want to stay up to date, simply wishlist Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times on Steam and you'll soon be slinging handcrafted spells without a care in the world. Bar your rock pal. You'll care about him.

