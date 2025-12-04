Carmageddon: Rogue Shift looks like the Death Race game we've always deserved

Carmageddon reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Ever since I first watched Death Race, I've wanted a videogame version of it. There are a couple from the '70s and '90s but they don't really scratch the itch. Enter Carmageddon: Rogue Shift, a new vehicular combat game unveiled during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Carmageddon: Rogue Shift on Steam

In this engine-revving spectacle, contestants fight to the death in modified cars and vans, shooting each other with miniguns and rocket launchers. It's everything I ever dreamed of.

I was raised on Burnout 3: Takedown and MotorStorm. I adore these arcade-y car brawlers, and we've been due a new one for some time. The Carmageddon: Rogue Shift trailer shows off weighty weapons and crashes and cars that slide and drift—just what I'm looking for.

During the world premiere trailer, we see a racer in an elevator prepare to enter their ride: a car with saw blades stuck through the hood and windshield. They speed through city streets at night, shooting other contestants while avoiding glowing, dangly …things. Something has seriously messed this city up.

As well as other contestants, there are grotesque hordes out at night. The series has featured both human and non-human pedestrians in the past, and it looks like they've gone for zombies this time. It reminds me of MotorStorm Apocalypse, when people who remained in the crumbling city would try to shoot at or grab onto your car.

There are several sets of wheels you can choose from, and they all have different stats and abilities. The first car we see can shoot or boost when out of resources at the expense of its HP, and Shell Bee gets more powerful the more health and ammo you pick up during the race.

You're not just stuck with the starting lineup, though. As you play, you'll unlock more weapons and performance upgrades so you can customise your cars into true chariots of death.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift isn't out until early 2026, but you can wishlist it on Steam for now.

Once you've got those sweet rides out of your head, check out everything announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass.