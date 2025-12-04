Capture the heart of hectic sea battles in upcoming pirate themed survival crafting adventure, Windrose

Windrose gameplay trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

This multiplayer, base-building, sea-battling survival crafter (previously known as Crosswind) has a new trailer that just aired during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. Windrose is chock full of swashbuckling combat and intrepid exploration that'll leave pirate fans staring out toward the horizon with a wanderlust most palpable.

Previous trailers showed off the character creation menus, along with some combat, building, and farming, but this is a more distilled look at the kind of combat we can expect in game.

It begins as we make off from our shuttered island sanctuary, complete with a grandfather clock, brimming bookshelf, and gorgeous marble planters decorating the terrace. My eyes are on the writing desk by the window that's buried beneath a mass of what I can only assume to be tasty, tasty treasure maps. Moving toward a small armada docked at the quay, we zoom in for a quick closeup shot of a tricorn-wearing player character, hands caked in tattoos and eyebrows out to the brim of his hat.

The remainder is a montage of quick bouts of melee and ranged combat, all expertly cut to an epic, vibrant guitar riff that really captures the hectic Pirates of the Caribbean vibe of the game. Out in the wild, it looks like we're going to be taking aggro from giant arachnids; bright blue, dodo-looking flightless birds; human musketeers with a thirst for blood; and even gargantuan, vine-covered monsters in some super heated boss battles.

And no pirate game is complete without hand-thrown explosives to (totally accidentally) cause your teammates to fly off in a fit of ragdoll physics.

Set in the 1700s, Windrose lets you play as freelance couriers left stranded and betrayed, with nothing to do but plot your vengeance. You'll craft, build and raid your way to riches, all while caught in the crossfire between empires. If that sounds like your crate of tea, you can wishlist it now while you wait for the Windrose Crew to announce a release date.

