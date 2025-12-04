Blood: Refreshed Supply launches today, bundling new scenarios with the remastered '90s classic

Blood: Refreshed Supply launch trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

In 2019, Blood: Fresh Supply refreshed the classic 1997 DOS game, and now Blood: Refreshed Supply is refreshing Fresh Supply, for an experience that ought to be extremely fresh. Developer Nightdive is calling it the "definitive version."

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Blood: Refreshed Supply now on Steam

Blood: Refreshed Supply just saw an all-new trailer aired during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, showcasing grisly action shots and giving us a look at what's new in this new, new version of Blood, which unlike Fresh Supply, was rebuilt from the original source code.

The big additions are the bundled mod scenarios, Marrow and Death Wish (the latter of which is coming in the future as an update), as well as clearer, higher quality cutscenes and a Vault with "dozens of playable cut-content levels, concept art, behind-the-scenes photos, and unused sprites."

It also, of course, features all of the enhancements in Blood: Fresh Supply, such as support for 4K resolution and eight-player co-op.

Blood: Refreshed Supply is out now on Steam, and is also launching on consoles.

