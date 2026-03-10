Nightdive re-announces the Sin remaster it un-announced 3 years ago

SiN Reloaded Announcement Trailer | Nightdive Studios - YouTube Watch On

Here are 100% of my memories of 1998's Sin: there is a bit early on—possibly the first level—where you were being flown into your mission on a helicopter. You were at the door gun, blasting away villains who have occupied the rooftops, and if you aimed right you could blow up and knock apart different bits of the level. There might have been a bank heist? I was literally six years old; cut my memory some slack.

Good news, though: I will shortly be able to refresh those memories, because Nightdive has unveiled Sin: Reloaded, the remaster of the game it actually already unveiled once before, all the way back in 2020. It got re-veiled, though, when the studio put the project on the backburner to focus on other stuff, notably the System Shock 1 remake.

But that other stuff is behind us, and now is the time of Sin. Or, well, sometime this year will be the time of Sin. There's no hard date on the game yet beyond 2026, but I confess to some excitement.

I've never been one for the sprite-based boomer shooter (either the originals or their modern epigones), but this precise era of 3D FPS scratches a very precise region of my brain. This exact kind of thing—in fact, this exact thing, as we established in paragraph one—is what I remember playing in my earliest days poisoning my brain with videogames, and it's always nice to return.

As for how it looks? Very nice indeed. Nightdive really has mastered (heh) the art of remastering these games in a way which preserves and enhances their original look, in contrast to oh-so-many remasters from elsewhere that slap awkward 4k textures on models from the late '90s and figure that'll probably do it.

The games look like you remember them looking, in essence, and not like they're trying to act like they came out two years ago, like a middle-aged man at the uni student bar. The same goes for Sin, based on the trailer we've got. I look forward to once again shooting up billboards from a helicopter in the near future.