After her TwitchCon assault, Emiru says the streaming platform has agreed to donate $100k to a violence protection charity: 'I wanted there to be some kind of public resolution'

Streamer Emiru says that, among other things, Twitch has agreed to donate $100,000 to an unspecified violence protection charity following her assault at TwitchCon.

Things initially kicked off back in mid-October when, during a TwitchCon meet and greet, a man was able to bypass security and the line to approach Emiru and pull her into a hug before attempting to kiss her. Emiru released a statement the day after the incident saying that TwitchCon staff "did not react and let the guy walk away," with a member of her own security team being the one to handle the assaulter.

We wanted to follow up on the post we recently made about a security incident at TwitchCon San Diego. As many of you know, at the 2025 TwitchCon San Diego event, one of our valued creators, Emiru, was assaulted by an attendee during a meet-and-greet event.Although Twitch works…November 7, 2025

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's initial response was heavily criticised when he appeared in an interview with Taylor Lorenz who asked him about Emiru's assault. "What happened yesterday obviously was something that we deeply care about," he said before following up with "I do think that when you're livestreaming, in many ways, since you control your community and can ban people, you can make it so that those people you don't want engaging with you and participating aren't there."

He also made comments that seemed to be at odds with Emiru's proclamation that she had actually wanted to cancel her meet and greet, but was unable to due to contractual obligations. Clancy later released a formal apology via the Twitch X account saying: "We failed, both in allowing it to occur, and in our response following."

Now, Emiru says, the streaming platform plans to donate $100,000 to charity as per her request. "I didn't really wanna drag it out, and I also wanted there to be some kind of public resolution since it was a public issue. And then if you take things to court they tend to become private, and that's not really what I wanna do," she told her viewers during a November 11 livestream.

"So I basically asked them for a list of things, and they agreed to all of them. And I think you guys probably saw some of the tweets that they made—they mentioned it on one of the tweets—but one of the things I asked for that was important to me, I asked if they would do a $100,000 donation to a violence protection charity and they said yes. And they're probably going to do that in about a month, and they'll post about that when they do that."

Twitch did indeed post about the donation back on November 7, writing: "In recognition of Emiru's advocacy, Twitch will be making a donation to support non-profit organizations working to prevent sexual violence." It certainly won't change what happened, but it does seem like Twitch is committed to making things right with one of its biggest stars.