Arc Raiders studio splits with co-founder over 'unsustainable' situation involving streamer allegations
Longtime EA veteran Rob Runesson co-founded Embark Studios in 2018 and served as its chief content officer.
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Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios has "mutually agreed to part ways" with co-founder and chief content officer Rob Runesson, according to an IGN report, following allegations of sexual misconduct with a streamer. Embark said its investigation did not substantiate the claim, but that the decision to part ways was made because the situation had proven "unsustainable."
The allegations against Runesson were initially shared anonymously by someone who claimed to have spoken to a "popular female streamer of The Finals," who allegedly made statements about being in a romantic and sexual relationship with Runesson that they could not escape because of their reliance on Runesson for stream promotions. Those allegations were eventually made public by streamer Balise, and were also shared on The Finals subreddit.
The Finals streamer who made the initial statements about Runesson told IGN that a number of the allegations cited were either out of context or misleading. Despite that, Embark and Runesson decided it would be for the best to part ways.Article continues below
"Our leadership team was recently made aware of allegations against an Embark employee," Embark said. "We take these matters seriously, and as a part of our process for addressing any types of allegations, we immediately hired a law firm to conduct an external investigation. The investigation did not substantiate the allegations, but we found the situation unsustainable and mutually agreed to part ways with Rob."
The split with Runesson comes a month after Embark suspended its "outbound esports efforts" for The Finals, following multiple complaints about player misconduct. Embark said the suspension "gives us the space to evaluate and review the system in its entirety, and determine the best way forward."
The Finals esports have been paused. from r/thefinals
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Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.