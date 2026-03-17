Arc Raiders studio splits with co-founder over 'unsustainable' situation involving streamer allegations

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Longtime EA veteran Rob Runesson co-founded Embark Studios in 2018 and served as its chief content officer.

Arc Raiders: Key art for the game showing a character wearing makeshift armour and helmet, walking forward with a gun by their side. There are two more characters in the background overlayed by an orange and blue hue on the left and right respectively.
(Image credit: Embark)

Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios has "mutually agreed to part ways" with co-founder and chief content officer Rob Runesson, according to an IGN report, following allegations of sexual misconduct with a streamer. Embark said its investigation did not substantiate the claim, but that the decision to part ways was made because the situation had proven "unsustainable."

The allegations against Runesson were initially shared anonymously by someone who claimed to have spoken to a "popular female streamer of The Finals," who allegedly made statements about being in a romantic and sexual relationship with Runesson that they could not escape because of their reliance on Runesson for stream promotions. Those allegations were eventually made public by streamer Balise, and were also shared on The Finals subreddit.

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The Finals esports have been paused. from r/thefinals
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.