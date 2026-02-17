MMO Ashes of Creation spirals into a legal dumpster fire, as investor claims creative director Steven Sharif siphoned millions away from the company while it was drowning in debt

"They are BOTH insane pathological narcissists."

A wide-horned demon from Ashes of Creation stands intimidatingly during the collapsing MMO&#039;s trailer.
(Image credit: Intrepid Studios)

Ashes of Creation, a kickstarter MMO that recently imploded after it was cancelled and its dev team was laid off, has been revealed to be a hotbed of corporate drama and potential embezzling.

First, some context: Back in 2017, Ashes of Creation became one of the most successful Kickstarter projects ever, accruing $3.2 million on the site. Nine whole years later, in late January of 2026, it was formally announced by creative director Steven Sharif that he and other senior leadership had resigned, which was then followed by a mass layoff.

Essentially, this whole thing's a gnarled mess, and while nothing's been substantiated in a court of law just yet, Legal Mindset (Andrew Esquire) a YouTuber and corporate attorney, believes there's "there's a very high likelihood of piercing the corporate veil … you've got possible claims for fraudulent inducement, breach of implied contract and unjust enrichment for those kickstarter backers".

