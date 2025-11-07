World of Warcraft: Legion Remix players discover infinite power farm that's so broken it's lagging the servers

Give power-hungry World of Warcraft: Legion Remix players a way to infinitely spawn enemies and they'll farm it until the servers die.

Blizzard has yet to step in on a newly discovered method of spawning endless numbers of enemies in the latest phase of Legion Remix. Unlike the Gulp Frogs incident in Mists of Pandaria Remix, this farm seems relatively less broken, but it still can net you millions of infinite power, which is used to level up your weapon and increase your character's overall strength. It's been two days since players began capitalizing on it and Blizzard hasn't made any move to kill it.

The exploit does, however, cause serious lag from the volume of enemies pouring in if you happen to be nearby, which might be enough for it to land on Blizzard's nerf radar. For now, players are grouping up to slay as many demons as they can before the valve gets shut off.

The Sentinax farm, as it's being referred to, is pretty straightforward. In the Broken Shore area there's an event full of demons that drop items you can use to spawn more demons. The trick is to join a group so you can keep a constant supply of them flowing in. A few hours of this can match the gains you'd get from doing much harder activities, making it perfect for anyone who wants to turn their brain off and make the numbers go up.

YouTuber Solheim Gaming has a detailed guide on how to do it yourself and provides some anecdotal data on how much infinite power you can earn per hour. It'll mostly depend on how quickly you can take the demons out and how many players in your group are actively spawning more portals.

Given that we're now in the third phase of Legion Remix, when players have already become powerful enough to solo raids, I doubt Blizzard will put a stop to this. Part of the fun of the Remix events is to experience WoW with broken amounts of power that wouldn't normally be allowed. This is why players were upset when Blizzard took away the frog farm in Pandaria Remix and when it recently fixed a similar thing in Legion Remix.

Nothing about the Sentinax farm really ruins the experience—other than the lag. It's a great way to quickly level up your other characters without having to repeat all the quests again. Future phases are sure to introduce catch-up mechanics for people who didn't start playing from day one anyway. Let's just call this one a catch-up mechanic that players found a little early, as a treat.