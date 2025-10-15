It's happened again—WoW Legion: Remix players have had their demi-godhood taken away after grinding elites for several hours, and at least I don't have to talk about gulp frogs this time

In WoW: Mists of Pandaria Remix, players discovered ways to turbocharge their progression through its theoretically infinitely-scaling power system by killing lots and lots of gulp frogs, then had their ill-gotten gains nerfed. Now, in WoW: Legion Remix, players have discovered ways to turbocharge their progression through its—you get the point.

In case you're unfamiliar with the concept of Remix, it's a limited-time event wherein players can create characters and go on a romp through a past expansion, courtesy of the Infinite Dragonflight. In Legion remix, players are able to amp up their artefact weapons with Infinite Power through a variety of means.

Problem is, these expansions are big, and MMO players are kind of like water: They'll find the cracks. Sure as the tide comes in and goes out, players soon found that they could rinse through certain elite farms, as well as gathering nodes, and ramp their Infinite Power up into the millions.

Blizzard's stepped in to sort this out, per a post to the Legion Remix forums: "Due to an oversight in our loot table setup, some activities—particularly elite farming, herb gathering, and mining—were unintentionally yielding far more Infinite Power than intended," writes community manager Linxy, "Which led to a small subset of characters accumulating Infinite Power well beyond our intended thresholds.

"Elite farming, mining, and herb gathering are valid gameplay choices, however, we’ve made the following adjustments to restore balance to the system and ensure a healthy game economy moving forward."

Those adjustments mainly include lowering the infinite power gains from those activities—but also setting the record straight, nerf-batting those who'd gotten miles ahead of and resetting them back to a measly 10 million. Which, to be clear, is still a lot.

While I'm sure there'll be some pitchforks wagging about this, as I noted back during the MoP Remix days, I'm not sure these farmers who hit a super-tedious exploit early to gain increased power are really doing themselves any favours.

Remix is designed to primarily be a bit of silly fun—and incentivising folks to hit up the Isle of Watchers for hours on end just to stay on-level with the demigods doesn't exactly strike me as, well, silly or fun. This whole situation is absolutely Blizzard's fault, sure, but there's not really a world in which it's incentivised to let it lie, either.

Anyway, I look forward to 2026/2027, where I will be writing about how Cataclysm Remix players have discovered a way to get their Infinite Bracers of time malfeasance to 89 billion power by killing a (throws dart at dartboard) respawn-bugged (rolls dice) Gamon in (pulls arm of slot-machine) Molten Core. I'll see you all then.