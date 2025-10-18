With a lawsuit looming, World of Warcraft private server Turtle WoW has issued a formal plea for a fan server licensing: 'We hope that Blizzard embraces fan‑driven content as its own legacy, rather than alienate this passionate community'

Turtle WoW—a fanmade, souped-up take on World of Warcraft Classic with new character customization options and zones—is like a lot of MMO private servers in that it took years of work across a dozen modding disciplines to make it a reality. Unfortunately, it became so successful that it caught the attention of the original game's developer, as evidenced by the copyright infringement lawsuit Blizzard filed last month.

When that suit was filed, the team behind the private server issued a statement: "Turtle WoW is here to stay." Yesterday, October 17, they issued another: An open letter to Blizzard itself, requesting a licensing framework for fan mods and private servers.

The letter, which you can find in full on the front page of the Turtle WoW website, gets into the history and arguable inevitability of fanmade mods.

"Many successful games have a modding community. It is a part of gaming culture and a testament to the game's quality, and the community's passion," The Turtle WoW team argues. "The World of Warcraft modding community is flourishing, and as more tools become available, it will only continue to grow. Your storytelling has inspired this creativity, and we hope that Blizzard embraces fan‑driven content as its own legacy, rather than alienate this passionate community."

It goes on to cite a host of other games with huge modding scenes, like Team Fortress 2, Fortnite, and Minecraft. It also notes other fanmade MMO servers lucky enough to get the official greenlight, like EverQuest's Project 1999 and City of Heroes's Homecoming.

I respect the sentiment. I've advocated for this very solution myself in the context of dead games; that said, Blizzard is a huge business, and it's hard to see what's in it for them. World of Warcraft is still one of the biggest MMOs going, and the financial stakes are much higher than with fully defunct games like '99-era EverQuest and City of Heroes.

As Blizzard's interest is concerned, the letter argues officially recognized fan servers would "[bring] back players who have drifted away from the official game in search of niche experiences that mainstream releases can't accommodate … This not only keeps the overall player base larger and more diverse, but also gives Blizzard a source of successful concepts that can be identified and integrated into future official content."

That might seem presumptuous, but the WoW team has recently been phasing out a number of community addons in favor of official systems that replicate some of their functionality—and attempts to circumvent that sea change haven't been tolerated. It's worth noting that addons were always officially allowed until the recent clampdown, while these servers have always been against ToS. Regardless, it's another signal that Blizzard is moving to let players tinker less rather than more.

Whatever comes next, it's clear the Turtle WoW team isn't interested in letting a lawsuit quietly kill off its server. Fanmade WoW servers have a habit of sticking around for as long as it's feasible.