Legion Remix characters from 'Quality Assurance' guild breach containment, enter WoW proper with their godlike power intact—forcing Blizzard to quarantine Remix for the time being

World of Warcraft's Legion Remix has been proceeding about as expected. That is, to say, a fun little romp through a beloved expansion where Blizzard has had to nerf elite farming, because if there's one thing a WoW player loves doing, it's optimising a grind so hard it requires intervention.

Remix is also a novel way to level up an alt or two. See, once the event ends, your Remix characters will be converted into Retail characters—with Mists of Pandaria Remix, you could only do this after the doors were shut. But Legion Remix is novel in that you can transport your character at any time.

See—in Remix events, your characters are able to get a (functionally) infinite power scaling through whatever doohickey The Infinite Dragonflight has set your time-traveller up with. Hence, all the hullabaloo about Gulp Frog farming in the MoP days. This time, it's Legion's artefact weapons.

As you can see here, Maximkad is rolling over Dimensius on Mythic difficulty, and—hold up, I recognise that guild name. That's RAoV Quality Assurance, the guild that tore through The Liberation of Undermine with exploits back in March. At it again with their scoundrel behaviour, I see.

Anyway, as spotted by WoWHead, while Blizzard fixes the bug that allowed for this—which seems to involve having multiple accounts partying up with a timerunner and non-timerunner—it's disabled the character-transfer feature. Probably for the best.

