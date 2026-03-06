A decades-old Diablo 2 easter egg has suddenly become relevant again as players hunt for the best loot in Reign of the Warlock

Diablo 2 players have discovered a decades-old easter egg is now the single strongest way to find the rarest loot. The changes that came alongside the Reign of the Warlock expansion expanded the late-game loot hunt and opened the door for the easter egg's one secret benefit to finally have a use.

Known as the "souls dance" or "dance of the ghosts", the easter egg occurs when you leave four wisp enemies alive in any area and wait for them to start forming letters with their lightning beams. Each letter is a nod to various developers on the game, including lead designers David Brevik, Erich Schaefer, and Max Schaefer. Once the lightshow is over, your character will gain a 19-hour hidden buff that skyrockets their magic find bonus, making it much higher than you can get from regular items.

Before Reign of the Warlock, there wasn't much of a reason to hunt down the wisps and activate the secret buff. But Blizzard added new items that let you 'terrorize,' or enhance, all of the monsters in each act instead of having to wait for a specific zone to transform every hour. Terror Zones also have a new "herald" enemy type that has a chance at dropping some of the most sought after items in the game.

In short: Diablo 2's endgame loot hunt has fundamentally changed, giving players control of where they farm for items and encouraging them to do it for longer amounts of time. This is where the souls dance comes into play: Reddit user Pavke tested the new herald enemies and their item drop rates and discovered that the souls easter egg is now the best way to farm their loot efficiently.

EVERYTHING About Getting Loot in Diablo 2 Resurrected is Changed Forever! Easter Egg + Terror Zones - YouTube Watch On

Basically, the absurd amount of magic you get from the easter egg substantially increases your odds at seeing powerful items drop. The new latent sunder charms, for example, have a 1 in 1,295 chance to drop with zero magic find and a 1 in 387 chance to drop with the roughly 4,200 magic find buff you get from the easter egg, according to Pavke.

All the strategies players have been using for the last 25 years are now easier and faster to do than ever before because you don't have to fill your inventory up with magic find items. While you're searching for heralds in a terrorized act, you can use the buff to kill bosses and watch as some of the rarest items in the game pile up on the floor. And the easter egg, as YouTuber MacroBioBoi shows in his recent video, isn't that hard to pull off.

Hats off to the original Diablo 2 developers though, because they must've predicted that players might actually exploit something like this and gave magic find severe diminishing returns, preventing this new strategy from trivializing the game decades later. Some might argue it's still a little egregious, but we'll just have to wait and see if Blizzard agrees enough to nerf it. It's left the warlock class untouched—despite players finding some nearly game-breaking builds—so I don't expect it to squash the easter egg anytime soon.