Blizzard tackles World of Warcraft Legion Remix's tank infestation by doubling healer and DPS health, with a little defensive buff on the side

You're a tank, they're a tank, he's a tank, are there any other tanks I should know about?

A massive winged humanoid alien from World of Warcraft Legion battles two spellcasters on a bright green background.
World of Warcraft Legion Remix—the second in Blizzard's limited-time experiments with old expansions—is trying to fix its oops! All tanks issue by throwing an absurd amount of HP at healers and DPS. And a hefty defensive buff on the side, as a treat.

Some context: In "Remix" events, WoW players can make an alt that's transported to a "remixed" version of a certain expansion. While there, they're given a functionally infinite power scaling mechanic courtesy of the Infinite Dragonflight.

This kinda breaks the usual holy trinity of tanks, healers, and DPS, however—because if you're able to scale your DPS so high you can melt raid bosses solo, then why wouldn't you just pick the classes with the most in-built damage resistance and defensive cooldowns? As such, the Mythic+ listings for Legion Remix are flooded with shield icons. It's tanks all the way down.

As funny as this is as a band-aid—I'm thinking of that one meme where a guy slaps some tape over a water tank that's sprung a leak—it's probably the safest bet for Legion Remix. It's only a limited-time event anyway, so it's not like you've gotta reinvent the wheel to get the job done.

