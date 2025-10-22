Blizzard tackles World of Warcraft Legion Remix's tank infestation by doubling healer and DPS health, with a little defensive buff on the side
You're a tank, they're a tank, he's a tank, are there any other tanks I should know about?
World of Warcraft Legion Remix—the second in Blizzard's limited-time experiments with old expansions—is trying to fix its oops! All tanks issue by throwing an absurd amount of HP at healers and DPS. And a hefty defensive buff on the side, as a treat.
Some context: In "Remix" events, WoW players can make an alt that's transported to a "remixed" version of a certain expansion. While there, they're given a functionally infinite power scaling mechanic courtesy of the Infinite Dragonflight.
This kinda breaks the usual holy trinity of tanks, healers, and DPS, however—because if you're able to scale your DPS so high you can melt raid bosses solo, then why wouldn't you just pick the classes with the most in-built damage resistance and defensive cooldowns? As such, the Mythic+ listings for Legion Remix are flooded with shield icons. It's tanks all the way down.
Well, Blizzard's trying to address that, per a post sent to the Blizzard forums yesterday. Healers and DPS specs in Legion Remix can now enjoy a 10% increase to their damage, a 33% reduction in damage taken, and a whopping 100% increase to their max HP. That means every single Legion Remix DPS and Healer just has twice as much health, standard.
Oh, and tanks get a 10% bump in healing received from other players, which is nice.
As funny as this is as a band-aid—I'm thinking of that one meme where a guy slaps some tape over a water tank that's sprung a leak—it's probably the safest bet for Legion Remix. It's only a limited-time event anyway, so it's not like you've gotta reinvent the wheel to get the job done.
On the other hand, we've still around 90 days of the event remaining, so there's every chance there'll be unintended consequences further down the line. But hey, maybe it'll feel nice to hop back in with a fat health bar, especially if you're one of those people who had your demi-godhood stripped from you last week.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.