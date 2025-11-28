For its 15th anniversary, anime sleuth 'em up Danganronpa is cheaper than ever by a wide margin—but only for a few days

If you enjoy visual novel adventure games like Ace Attorney or underappreciated masterpiece Ghost Trick, you probably owe it to yourself to try Danganronpa—a wacky game in a similar vein that PC Gamer's Andy Kelly called "brilliantly funny, disturbing, and entertaining" in his 2016 review. There's been no better time to try it than its 15th anniversary, as the original game is going for just $1.19 on Steam.

That's the lowest it's ever been, with a price of $5.99 standing as the steepest discount recorded by SteamDB in the last two years: that's a jump from 70% to 94% off. You can also get the bundle with all the games in the series that made it to Steam for a little over $13.

Thematically it's somewhere between a high school drama, Saw, and an Agatha Christie novel, with a psychotic teddy bear turning an academy into a prison of murder and mischief. While it is a visual novel, it's more gamey than the genre name perhaps implies: you investigate murders as they happen and try to pin the deed on the right culprit in a stylish minigame, literally "firing their words back at them" with metaphorical truth bullets.

The sale is only on for a few days, ending Dec. 1, and also includes a bundle that ropes in a similar mystery game by the same developer: Rain Code Plus. Altogether, there's enough adventure gaming on offer to tide you over until the next Dangaonronpa game releases in 2026—even if you're just in it for the soundtrack.