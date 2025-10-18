'Remember Beach': Arrowhead has awarded thousands of 'inexplicably dedicated' Helldivers 2 players with a commemorative 'Avengement Day' after they ignored High Command to save a planet reminiscent of Halo Reach

Despite major orders to go and spend their lives elsewhere, an estimated 30,000 Helldivers 2 players took a liking to a planet with some oblique Halo references—Seyshel Beach—and decided to finish the fight. The socials team at Arrowhead congratulated the "small but inexplicably dedicated group of Helldivers" with, as befits a bloodthirsty star-spanning democracy, a post on X.

The "Remember Beach" graphic in the post cements the whole thing as an extended emergent tribute to Halo Reach, a game which, like Seyshel Beach, featured a city called New Alexandria and a desperate battle against highly advanced aliens. Sure, they might have spent their time more efficiently had they focused on the major order with the rest of the community, but then we wouldn't have Avengement Day, now would we?

That said, the Helldivers actually won the battle for Super Earth in this case, which makes them a mite cooler than the UNSC. The official Halo account retorted with a remembrance graphic of their own in comic sans, so I guess there's no hard feelings.

A Reddit thread from last month cataloged user PerformanceOk9933's confusion upon seeing a disproportionately huge number of players on Seyshel Beach. They asked: "Am I missing something? We have major orders." As Commenter Hollow5999 pointed out in response, "It's home of the Halo divers... they will not suffer the fall of Reach a second time."

In the same thread, user Ohitzrealityy asked "What does capping the planet without the major order give? Like, once you fully liberate it, what are the rewards?" In response, cuckingfomputer posted "It frees up roughly tens of thousands of divers to get off of a useless planet that they probably won't leave without the planet being liberated to work on the major order, instead."

Joke's on them, because now the distracted players have their very own annual holiday, which the Helldivers team's X post describes as a day when "Beach citizens will pause to remember the planets lost to humanity's foes, and relish the superlative satisfaction of long-awaited retribution." Doesn't sound like a day off work to me.