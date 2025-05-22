MindsEye: All the key details on the new action game from one of the minds behind Grand Theft Auto

It's been almost 10 years since former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies left the game studio, having worked on the Grand Theft Auto series from the revolutionary GTA 3 through to GTA 5. Somehow in that decade Rockstar still hasn't finished GTA 6, but Benzies' new studio, Build a Rocket Boy, is on the verge of releasing its first game, MindsEye. Hitman developer IO Interactive is publishing it as the debut game from its IOI Partners publishing label.

With 'the Benz' having worked almost exclusively on genre-defining open world games (and, more importantly, Space Station Silicon Valley for the N64), MindsEye is facing some high expectations. But so far I'm digging its GTA-meets-Cyberpunk aesthetic, even if it does give off strong Michael Bay vibes with the copious explosions in every trailer.

Barring any delays (y'know, like GTA), MindsEye is set to release on June 10, 2025 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be available on Build a Rocket Boy's Everywhere platform (think Roblox, but less unhinged) when that eventually releases, according to publisher IOI Partners.

The game will cost $60 / £55. MindEye is releasing in a one-size-fits-all state, so there are not three separate versions to buy with one giving you a week of early access or a unique hat or anything. How refreshing.

MindsEye - Welcome to Redrock - Official Story Trailer 18+ | 2025 - YouTube Watch On

So far we've had a few trailers for MindsEye showing off its blend of techno-conspiracy, lots and lots of explosions, and a heaping helping of dialogue vignettes. For gameplay footage, however, we're limited to a few short clips between some third-person cover shooting that looks a bit weightless, and this clip takes place in some real generic corridors. Thankfully the other clip shows a gunfight in a trailer park area strewn with cover and crisscrossing paths through the mobile homes, which is a bit more promising.

From the gameplay clips I've seen it doesn't look like you'll have the ability to deploy the likes of battle drones at will, leading me to believe the more fun bits of tech will be saved for setpiece moments. To be fair, three very short clips is hardly enough to get a full grasp on things—but I can't say I'm expecting the shooting to be too revolutionary.

And, of course, there's some driving around the town of Redrock. Surprisingly, this looks more like Cyberpunk 2077 to me than any GTA. Until I get my hands on it I'm not really sure how the driving physics will feel, but it looks like you can pull off some tight drifts, so put me on the side of optimistic.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MindsEye story and characters

(Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)

MindsEye puts you in the shoes of Jacob Diaz, a former soldier voiced by Mafia 3 star Alex Hernandez. Diaz is fitted with a neural implant known as "The MindsEye," which "haunts him with fragmented memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever." During the campaign, Diaz will be aiming to discover the truth behind the implant while dealing with the classic futuristic baddies—corporations and AI.

…which isn't so futuristic, now that I'm thinking about it.

MindsEye gameplay and features

(Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)

MindsEye blends third-person shooting with GTA-esque driving in what the team describes as "a fake open world" akin to the likes of Mafia or LA Noire. We haven't actually seen too much in terms of raw gameplay, but the trailers for the game seem to also imply we will have access to some high-tech gadgets like drones. Oh, and there are a lot of explosions. I know I've said that already, but it's seriously bordering on a comedic amount (although these could just be to make the trailer more flashy since, again, we haven't seen much actual gameplay).

One of the big features of MindsEye is that it will be part of Build a Rocket Boy's Everywhere platform down the line. What this means is that players will be able to theoretically remix parts of MindsEye to create unique experiences or pull assets out of it for their own custom game.

How long is MindsEye and will it have multiplayer?

(Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)

MindsEye is built to be a "cinematic story-focused game" with an estimated 15-hour campaign. The game itself is singleplayer only, but with the integration into Everywhere down the line, there's a chance someone could adapt elements of it into a multiplayer game.

That's assuming Everywhere is completed and becomes a successful community development platform—a big "if."

Does MindsEye look like a fake game from a TV show?

GTA 5 - Jimmy Plays Righteous Slaughter - YouTube Watch On

Sort of! But in a fun way?

At the very least it looks like a game Jimmy De Santa would play on his fake Xbox in GTA 5 when he stops playing the Call Of Duty-inspired Righteous Slaughter.

MindsEye recommended specs

(Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)

MindsEye's recommended specs are available on the game's Steam store page. The recommended setup says you'll want an Nvidia RTX 4070 and an Intel i7-13700K, so expect it to be a pretty beefy game. Not only does it look very high fidelity, but as i mentioned, a whole lotta explosions in there.

MindsEye minimum specs

OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit with latest updates

Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 70 GB available space

MindsEye recommended specs