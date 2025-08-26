Helldivers 2's upcoming patch will see you diving deep into Terminid nests where your stratagems won't save you—also, the bugs have dragons now

Everyone excited to dive deep into an insect nest early September? What do you mean, Silksong? I'm talking about Helldivers 2. What the heck is a 'silkpost'.

In an impressive case of parallel thinking, Arrowhead Games has announced it'll be updating Helldivers 2 with the ability to dive deep into the heart of the Terminid's lairs, where they conduct all kinds of insect fascism—and also take turns hitting a stolen voting booth with a baseball bat. At least, that's what my democracy officer tells me.

Helldivers 2 - Into the Unjust Deep Dive - YouTube Watch On

Helldivers 2: Into the Unjust will be dropping September 2 and, as the trailer above shows, it'll let players "take the battle to our enemies' homes: They will go deep into the gloom, into the Terminid's home worlds, their hive words, to uncover their mysteries, deal with the bug threat once and for all, and establish themselves as the rightful masters of this galaxy."

These hive worlds will have massive underground tunnel networks, which I'm sure won't cause untold friendly fire incidents. As level designer Chris Brettman explains it, "We wanted to really turn the game on its head and see what happens when we put four Helldivers underground … You have to really plan before you go in to get all of your weaponry, 'cause there's no help from your Super Destroyer once you're in the caves."

There will be parts of these cave systems where the alien sunlight peeks through, though, acting as checkpoints for things like resupplies. It's the small mercies that make managed democracy possible.

Hive worlds will have two new operations available in them: Destroy Spore Lung, which requires you to bring a Hellbomb Backpack (or "just big weaponry") deep into the hive to obliterate it. There'll also be a mission to drive a "big, slow, clunky" mobile oil drill to farm that precious precious E-710 from the hive worlds. Which is totally unrelated to why we're there in the first place, trust me.

Trying to stop you from spreading democracy (and coincidentally setting up lucrative oil drilling stations) are some new Terminid enemy types: Burrowers, which can come in warrior, bile spewer, and charger flavours. Horrifying. Oh, and they've got dragons now—dragon roaches, to be specific, which can straight-up breathe napalm.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There might also be a fun surprise, as the trailer showcases a huge dust cloud which an Arrowhead dev asks me to ignore, because they're "sure it's fine". No problems here.

Speaking of dust, there'll also be a new "Dust Devils" Warbond arriving September 4, introducing the new AR-2 Coyote incendiary assault rifle, the G-7 Pineapple frag grenade, the S-11 Speargun, the EAT-700 Expendable Napalm rocket launcher, and the MS-11 Solo Silo—a missile silo built into a hellpod that comes with a cute, dinky laser pointer. Plus new armours, emotes, banners, the works.

(Image credit: Arrowhead Games)

All in all, it's shaping up to be a banger of an update. I will unfortunately be playing Silksong (there's a reason indies are getting out of the way), but once I'm done zipping around as Hornet, I'll probably be dusting off my boots and joining the fight with the rest of anyone else brave enough to get stuck in.