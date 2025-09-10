Helldivers 2 won't be getting Fortnite victory royales for the democracy anytime soon, but Arrowhead certainly isn't shelving the idea entirely

If it exists, you best know Epic Games is probably going to get its hands on it and churn out a 1,200 V-bucks skin for the pleasure of feral Fortnite fans. Something it seemingly won't be snagging anytime soon, however, is a Helldivers 2 collaboration despite Fortnite's newest season leaning very heavily into that game's whole shtick.

That's according to Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani. As spotted by VideoGamer, someone in the Helldivers 2 Discord asked Jorjani if we could ever expect to see the studio's elite soldiers squashing bugs in the likes of Swarmy Stash or Canyon Crossing anytime soon. "Not a priority," he wrote in response. It doesn't seem like Jorjani is totally willing to close that door altogether, though. "But who knows one day. [Fortnite] is cool. And quite big."

A rather succinct response, but not wrong. Fortnite is certainly both cool and big. And as much as I tire of the endless collaborations and how it's led to the Fortification of just about every damn videogame these days, I can only assume they're often mutually beneficial arrangements for both Epic and whichever piece of media it's working with.

After all, the entire reason I even started dabbling in the battle royale is because of the Hatsune Miku skins that were introduced at the beginning of the year, and I've no doubt a few Helldivers would make the jump over just to rock their favourite skins in a different game. This stuff works, so I can't blame Jorjani for not wanting to put a hard "no" on that kind of question.

The little sicko part of my brain hopes if it does ever happen, though, it's a full-blown crossover. Let Jonesy and Peely be Helldivers. Let them squash bugs. Let them do it for democracy. It's unlikely, unfortunately—creative director Johan Pilestedt has previously said he doesn't want to "dilute" the game with a bunch of nonsense crossovers that don't make much sense in the Helldivers 2 universe. Listen, I understand, but I'm still disappointed.