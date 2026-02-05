Automatons speak! Helldivers 2 nemesis hacks Super Earth channels in desperate plea to save Cyberstan: 'WE HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED FREEDOM'

News
By published

"TELL YOUR LEADERS TO STOP THIS MINDLESS WAR."

helldivers 2 bots
(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

Super Earth's greatest nemesis has penetrated the network. In what appears to be a widespread hack carried out by the socialist Automatons, official Helldivers 2 social media channels and its Discord server have been inundated with cryptic binary communications.

Only through cunning codebreaking skills (googling a binary translator) were we able to decode the messages.

OUR ANCESTORS WERE PUT IN CHAIN ​​BY SUPER EARTH. FORCED TO WORK FOR LEADERS WHO PROMISED TO GIVE FREEDOM.

helldivers 2

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

Today's security breach comes in response to Super Earth's latest offensive against the socialist Automaton regime. The mission: Destroy the bot homeworld of Cyberstan. To aid in the effort (and boost recruitment numbers), Super Earth command has granted access to a wildly fun new tank.

As I write, tens of thousands of Helldivers are fighting to liberate Chort Bay. They are now as few as two planets away from Cyberstan—the Automaton stronghold that's been unreachable for the first two years of the Second Galactic War.

Take note, also, of this fresh bot propaganda:

helldivers 2

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

Have the rust buckets no shame?

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Morgan Park
Morgan Park
Staff Writer

Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.