The Cyborgs are coming back to Helldivers 2—and they're bringing 3 new units armed to the teeth with advanced technology, and also robo-roundhouse kicks

Update: Arrowhead Games has also released a "Return of the Cyborgs Deep Dive" featuring previews of the new Cyborg enemies: The Agitators, The Radicals, and the Vox Engine.

The Agitator is a field commander of sorts, able to take "direct command" of Automaton units and equipped with heavy armour. The Radical, meanwhile, is a cybernetic bruiser that's very interested in running up to you and killing you with "techno-martial arts". And while it's slightly treasonous to say this, a cyborg roundhouse kicking you is sick as hell.

The Vox Engine, meanwhile, is a horrifying fortress-tank with "dual heavy laser cannons, a rocket array, and heavy gatling lasers (for flanking defense)". Uh oh.

Helldivers 2 - Return of the Cyborgs Deep Dive - YouTube Watch On

Original Story: Helldivers 2 is taking players back to Cyberstan and, as part of this little road trip (note: horrific, bloody war with death tolls in the millions) has been drumming up hype for it on social media by pretending to get hacked by the Automaton fleet.

This morning, confirmation dropped that as part of this event, the Cyborgs are indeed making a return. In a recent video posted to the game's YouTube channel titled "Hello World" in binary, the once-thought-destroyed Cyborg legion speaks:

01001000 01000101 01001100 01001100 01001111 00100000 01010111 01001111 01010010 01001100 01000100 - YouTube Watch On

"Freedom. You enslaved us in the name of freedom. You tried to eradicate us in the name of freedom. We endured. We survived. We are the Cyborg legion. And now we are free. Leave us and there will be peace. Else be annihilated."

As for why this is a big deal: The game's current Automaton faction can be thought of as the Cyborg's vengeful children, emerging out of the dust of an enslaved Cyberstan to avenge their creators. The Cyborgs themselves are political dissidents who tried to break off from Super Earth and were, y'know, not allowed to do that.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, I've been informed by my local democracy officer that you are to read the above paragraph no more than once for educational purposes, and that any repeat viewings are to be immediately reported to your nearest Super Earth patriot management team.

All in all, it seems like the Cyborgs are fed up. So fed up in fact that in both deep-dive videos, Arrowhead's poor besieged developers can't make it through a single video without getting hacked.

Helldivers 2 - Attack on Cyberstan Deep Dive - YouTube Watch On

Still, before the Cyborg Legion overtakes the deep-dive, there are some pretty promising signs—including a galactic war event where players have to forge a path through the cities of Cyberstan, as well as some killer-looking megafactories we'll presumably get to blow up with beautifully explosive democracy. Guess we know why we've got the tank, now.