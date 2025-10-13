Arrowhead is delaying Helldivers 2 updates to fix its performance problems: 'We're focusing way more on addressing these issues to make sure this sort of things doesn't happen again'

A Democratic Conversation with Mikael Eriksson - YouTube Watch On

The last major update to Helldivers 2, Into the Unjust, caused all sorts of performance problems that developer Arrowhead said were a result of unaddressed technical debt. As the game grew in size and complexity, it became increasingly unstable, and Arrowhead said in September that it had plans to address it.

Arrowhead dropped a new video today that covers how future updates will roll out. In order to fix the most egregious issues and to keep the game stable, game director Mikael Erikkson says major new updates will be a little slower to appear.

"We have made the decision to push some of our content and feature updates a little bit into the future while we're addressing these things to make sure that we can get to a much more stable state that we can believe in," Erikkson explains. "And also we want to make sure that we update the game in ways that are more stable, in ways that are noticeable for players with every new update that we do."

Erikkson says some of the issues can be addressed "fairly quickly," but that other things will take more time. "We're already making really big improvements," he says, and details on what those are will be discussed soon.

The worst thing that can happen with a buggy game is a developer that refuses to even acknowledge it. Erikkson calls the recent complaints from the players experiencing the worst of the crashes and (software) bugs in the Into the Unjust update justified.

"We're taking this very seriously, and we're focusing way more now on addressing these issues to make sure this sort of thing doesn't happen again," he said.

Even without concrete details on the next patch and what exactly will change, this seems to be the improved communication that Arrowhead promised last month. Helldivers 2 players aren't known for keeping their mouths shut when something's wrong, so I doubt everyone will be on-board for this shift in the schedule, but Erikkson makes it sound like a necessary move to prevent things from getting worse. After all, what's the point of a major update if tons of people can't even experience it?