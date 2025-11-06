I'm ready for my next challenge in Arc Raiders. I may not have even killed a Bastion yet, and frankly, I have no clue what a Harvester is, but I'm still ready nevertheless. It's a good mentality to have, considering the latest challenge is almost upon us in the form of new map conditions.

"Things are changing in the Rust Belt," an official Arc Raiders social media post says. "Patch 1.1.0 hits topside today, bringing a variety of fixes and QOL updates. Keep a keen eye out for a new download on your platform of choice, and prepare yourself for the weekend as new Map Conditions become available."

The schedule has been changed so that come Saturday, Arc Raiders players will be able to check out the Hidden Bunker, a Night Raid on the Blue Gate map, and an Electromagnetic Storm. There have already been Night Raids on maps like Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, and Spaceport, so most will know what to expect for this: Better loot, more arcs, and likely hordes of greedy players.

Then there is, perhaps, a less familiar map condition, the Hidden Bunker. This is compatible only with the Spaceport map and is kind of like a race. After some unknown person tinkers with the Outskirts Bunker security, players need to find the four antenna dishes around the map and activate these to open the Bunker and find all the high-level treasure inside.

Like most Arc Raiders runs, you'll be facing trouble from arcs and other players. Once an antenna is activated, a swarm of Wasp and Hornet arcs will gather and attack nearby players. Then, after a short period of time, other players will be alerted that one less antenna is needed to open the Bunker, so you only have a small advantage window over other players who will be looking for the other antenna dishes. It'll likely get pretty bloody out there.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The last condition that players may not be aware of is the Electromagnetic Storms. Let me paint you a picture. Bolts of lightning are raining down from the dark sky, and a sheet of rain is obscuring your view. The lightning disturbs arc machines and can even electrocute poor unsuspecting raiders if you're caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. It's pure and utter cinematic chaos

It's certainly a more intense way to enjoy the maps, as the noises of angry arcs and thunder rumble through the landscape. Honestly, after seeing this during the server slam playtest, I now fully understand why humanity in Arc Raiders has retreated to living in underground sanctuaries.