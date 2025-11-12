Arc Raiders has been testing duo matchmaking, cosmetics are getting their prices slashed, refunds are being doled out and more free raider decks are on their way

It ain't cheap being a raider in a robot-infested apocalyptic playground. Along with the price of entry, Arc Raiders copies the traditional live service playbook by double-dipping through premium cosmetics, which includes a $10 hat for a chicken that you only see in a menu screen.

The prices, and the fact that you need to buy the premium currency, raider tokens, in packs, isn't especially egregious for a live service game, but that doesn't mean we aren't being fleeced. Embark, to its credit, has responded to the barrage of feedback by making some positive changes, due to hit the game on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the studio hasn't detailed what items are getting price cuts, or by how much, but we'll find out tomorrow, November 13, at 9:30 am GMT/1:30 am PST. And if you're now regretting splashing out already, there's some good news: players who purchased items with the old pricing will receive compensation in the form of raider tokens.

It's possible to get a lot of free cosmetics through the raider deck, Arc Raiders' take on a battle pass, which functions similarly to Helldivers 2's war bonds. The game launched with a free one that you can work through, but the assumption was that all future decks would cost money. It turns out this isn't the case.

Expect both free and premium decks to appear. Embark also notes that gameplay items will always be in the free deck, so you'll only ever need to shell out cash for cosmetic and convenience items.

Embark's also been quietly testing duo matchmaking this week. Here's how it's going to work: "First, we prioritize Solos and Squads to play separately. After that, we prioritize Duos to play with other Duos, and for Trios to play with Trios. Please note that this is not a 100% guaranteed system, so you may at times run into differing constellations of players other than your own."

This is all on top of the features Embark teased in its 2025 roadmap, which looks like it'll ensure raiders will be kept busy for the rest of the year.