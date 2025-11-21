The UK turns to videogames to recruit future drone pilots with the International Defense Esports Games, as the plot of Ender's Game inches ever closer to reality

We're not even pretending anymore.

Remember some years back when the US Army formed an esports team to be more hip with the youths, and then tried its hand at streaming and was promptly bullied off of Twitch—not just once, but twice? You might have expected that to be the end of it, and in some ways it was: The US Army esports team hasn't streamed on Twitch since 2022. But the Battlefield-to-battlefield pipeline is alive and well, and a new initiative in the UK aims to go harder on it than ever.

The International Defense Esports Games, announced today by the UK Ministry of Defense, is an esports tournament that "builds a bridge between defense readiness and the fast-paced world of competitive gaming," the IDEG website says. Not too far removed from, say, putting up recruitment booths at esports majors, except that the goal here, stated far more explicitly than I've seen in the past, is to leverage the games to sign up the kids.

All of which is fair as far as it goes, but it also reminds me of the absolute bullshit I told my parents back in the day about how videogames improve hand/eye coordination, presented authoritatively as an unquestioned good for youngsters such as myself—not necessarily dishonest or deceptive (well, maybe a little, at least in my case), but not really relevant to the point, either.

The relevance to me is how open all of this is. When America's Army first launched in 2002 it was an outlier, and superficially at least it presented first and foremost as a jingoistic shooter, not all that different from Call of Duty or Medal of Honor. The US military esports teams are more obviously a how do you do, fellow kids effort, but much like that famous meme they felt too ham-fisted to be effective—as seen by the absolute roasting they took every time they came up for air on Twitch.

