The Sims 4's most notorious sex mod gets launched 400,000 times a day, which is more people than I realized were even playing The Sims every day

One of The Sims 4's biggest mods is putting up numbers a triple-A game would be jealous of.

Boldly I will log onto the internet today and admit I am boring. I've never installed Wicked Whims. The notorious adult content addon is one of the biggest Sims 4 mods out there, quickly updated after every official patch as fans lament they can't bear to play without it. It sure feels like everyone but me is Wicked-pilled, which may not be far from the truth: The mod's creator says that it gets launched an astonishing 400,000 times per day.

German news site Taz (Die Tageszeitung) published an interview this week with Turbodriver, the modder behind Wicked Whims and its less naughty equivalent Wonderful Whims. It's a bit of a drive-by in which Turbodriver only briefly touches on topics like being compensated for modding, access to adult content online, and whether he finds his mods controversial.

It's tough to dismiss Wicked Whims as a niche mod for horn dogs when you see that kind of number. It's come by that smutty reputation fairly—the top line feature is "fully animated and interactive sex"—but you're more likely to hear Sims fans online praising it for realistically depicting fertility and menstruation or the nuanced attraction system that they prefer over what was added in the official Lovestruck expansion.

