The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey are being delisted from GOG
Ancestors is getting a farewell discount, but GOG couldn't wrangle one for The Outer Worlds.
If you've been waiting for a good opportunity to pick up the prehistoric survival game Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, here it is: You can get it on GOG right now for 80% off, cutting it to just $8. That's the good news—the bad news is that it, along with Obsidian's popular sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds, is being delisted on December 15.
"Hey folks, I need to bring some unfortunate news," king_kunat shared in a message on the GOG forums. "Both The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey will be removed from the store on December 15th (I don't have an exact hour yet). We've secured a discount for Ancestors, but couldn't do so for The Outer Worlds. This also includes all editions & add-ons for both games."
A GOG rep later confirmed with PC Gamer that both games are going away as specified. Both expressed hope that GOG will be able to bring the games back at some point in the future, but the likelihood of a return is unknown.
So is the reason for their removal, although the hope is that it's simply a matter of housekeeping. The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey are—or were, maybe—published by Private Division, a former publishing label of Take-Two Interactive that was cut loose in 2024 after its parent company decided that it wasn't worth the hassle of keeping around. That publisher was later revealed to be Haveli Investments, which brought in former staffers from Annapurna Interactive to actually run the company.
At some point after that, as noted by Wikipedia, the company, or some part of it at least, was renamed to Fictions. For now, The Outer Worlds and Ancestors are both still listed as Private Division games, but it's possible that they're being 'moved' to the new stable, and all of this is just some shuffling of the paperwork.
If so, I'd think that's good news for GOG: Routine maintenance means a return of both games should be a fairly simple matter. Frankly I think that's probably all there is to it, but we'll see how that shakes out in time. Until we know for sure, though, if you want either of these games on GOG, you'd best pull the trigger while you still can.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.