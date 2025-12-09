The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey are being delisted from GOG

If you've been waiting for a good opportunity to pick up the prehistoric survival game Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, here it is: You can get it on GOG right now for 80% off, cutting it to just $8. That's the good news—the bad news is that it, along with Obsidian's popular sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds, is being delisted on December 15.

"Hey folks, I need to bring some unfortunate news," king_kunat shared in a message on the GOG forums. "Both The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey will be removed from the store on December 15th (I don't have an exact hour yet). We've secured a discount for Ancestors, but couldn't do so for The Outer Worlds. This also includes all editions & add-ons for both games."

A GOG rep later confirmed with PC Gamer that both games are going away as specified. Both expressed hope that GOG will be able to bring the games back at some point in the future, but the likelihood of a return is unknown.

So is the reason for their removal, although the hope is that it's simply a matter of housekeeping. The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey are—or were, maybe—published by Private Division, a former publishing label of Take-Two Interactive that was cut loose in 2024 after its parent company decided that it wasn't worth the hassle of keeping around. That publisher was later revealed to be Haveli Investments, which brought in former staffers from Annapurna Interactive to actually run the company.

At some point after that, as noted by Wikipedia, the company, or some part of it at least, was renamed to Fictions. For now, The Outer Worlds and Ancestors are both still listed as Private Division games, but it's possible that they're being 'moved' to the new stable, and all of this is just some shuffling of the paperwork.

If so, I'd think that's good news for GOG: Routine maintenance means a return of both games should be a fairly simple matter. Frankly I think that's probably all there is to it, but we'll see how that shakes out in time. Until we know for sure, though, if you want either of these games on GOG, you'd best pull the trigger while you still can.