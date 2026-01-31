The best Elder Scrolls game that isn't an Elder Scrolls game is getting a big patch in February and free DLC in March

Questline, the developer behind Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, made a big pile of money in 2025 by doing something that in hindsight seems obvious: making an Elder Scrolls-style RPG during a fifteen-year drought for Elder Scrolls RPGs. (Ok, we got Oblivion Remastered last year, but leftovers, however well warmed up, don't count). The Arthurian-flavoured open-world RPG recently surpassed one million copies sold, proving, if proof was ever needed, there's still a big hunger for Skyrim-style experiences.

Tainted Grail kept players well fed over 2025 with a constant stream of patches, and Questline looks set to carry that momentum forward into 2026. With the release of Tainted Grail's latest patch, the developers revealed that a bigger update is coming in February, while a free DLC will be released to all players in March.

Questline doesn't delve too deeply into the details for either set of plans, though it is slightly more forthcoming about the February update. This, apparently, will provide an "extra pass mostly over act three, polishing many layers of the game" including areas like level design and loot. This follows on from a similar patch last year that likewise polished Tainted Grail's third act, so it seems Questline still isn't entirely happy with how the game's concluding arc unfolds.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - Official Cinematic Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As for that DLC, all Questline says is that it will feature "cool content that will be a mystery for now". While I can only speculate upon what this might be, one place you don't get to visit in Tainted Grail is Camelot (spelled in-game as Kamelot). King Arthur's crib seems like a good setting for a DLC-sized release, so perhaps it could be that.

For now, though, players will have to content themselves with patch 1.16. This primarily provides a small framerate boost across all platforms through various technical tweaks. But the update also adds some new alchemy recipes for existing potions, ensures that neutral enemies who turn hostile resume their neutral status once combat ends, and implements a variety of other mechanical and narrative bugfixes.

Even with a few blemishes on its armour, Questline's Arthurian-flavoured Skyrim-like won over critic Sam Desatoff in our Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Review. "The good outweighs the bad by a fair margin," he wrote in June last year. "In a genre largely dominated by Bethesda and Obsidian, it's good to see a new developer making its mark, and Questline is punching above its weight."