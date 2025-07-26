Techland bumps back Dying Light: The Beast release by a month 'to allow for extra polishing work'

Fans of Dying Light 2 will have to wait a little bit longer for the highly anticipated DLC-turned-sequel Dying Light: The Beast. Developer Techland announced on July 24 that the game's release date has been delayed by four weeks, moving it back to September 19.

Techland said in a statement on the delay: "It has always been our goal to make Dying Light: The Beast the best Dying Light game we’ve ever released. To honor this promise, we’ve made the decision to move the release date to September 19, 2025 to allow for extra polishing work.

"We understand that this may be disappointing, but our experience has shown how important the first impression is. With just four additional weeks, we can address final details that make all the difference between good and great. Areas we want to improve include finetuning the balance of gameplay elements, looking into clarity of UI, increasing the quality of physics, as well as tweaking cutscenes and player animations further as well as adding last little details."

Techland also promised more updates throughout the rest of the summer, a demo at Gamescom next month, and an update specifically on gore coming next week. While the delay is probably a bummer for Dying Light fans, the transparency from Techland is refreshing and at least shows they're committed to launching The Beast as a well-polished game.

It's worth noting that players who own the ultimate edition of Dying Light 2 will get The Beast for free since it was originally supposed to be DLC. It grew into a full-blown standalone sequel, but Techland is honoring the free DLC perk anyway. For those who don't have the ultimate edition of Dying Light 2, Dying Light: The Beast will cost $59.99.

The Beast sees the return of Kyle Crane, the hero of the original Dying Light, as he seeks revenge after falling victim to years of experimentation at the hands of the Baron. As Kyle Crane, you have to find a way to balance your human and beast sides as you fight for survival in a world overrun by zombies. You can also get your friends in on the post-apocalyptic action in four-player co-op.