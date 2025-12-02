Runescape: Dragonwilds rolls out its farming update next week, and I can't wait to use it as another excuse to not complete the main quests

I've got skills to hone.

When I first played Runescape: Dragonwilds during April's launch, it didn't take long for me to immediately disregard all of the quests to spend hours upon hours crafting the perfect house. Don't get me wrong, I made good progress through my to-do list eventually, but I certainly enjoy spending more time than necessary on the game's less central activities. Luckily, the anticipated farming update is set to launch on December 15, which I'm sure is only going to make my quest procrastination worse.

Farming will be the game's tenth skill, and to me, definitely the most exciting one. Not only that, but it's the first skill to exceed the previous skill cap too, so you'll be able to venture all the way to level 65 if you're a particularly green thumb.

Actually, it's not that simple at all. There's a surprising amount you have to consider outside of just keeping your crops hydrated. You have to till the soil to stop weeds from growing, water the plants to reduce disease, compost them to increase yield—you know, all those lifelike mechanics that make farming more stressful than relaxing. What type of planter you use also plays into this.

