How many players can join RuneScape Dragonwilds?

If you don't want to fend for yourself in RuneScape: Dragonwilds, then knowing how many players can join might be the thing that convinces you whether or not to play. If you're usually a base builder while your friends go out hunting, you'll be relieved to know RuneScape: Dragonwilds doesn't have to be enjoyed solo. In fact, it's incredibly easy to get your friends together from the very beginning.

You can create a world for your friends to join, or even some strangers, with the click of a few buttons. Sure, there won't be as many players as you'd stumble across in the Grand Exchange, but it still makes fighting the endless hordes of goblins you'll come across a bit easier. Here's what you need to know about welcoming your friends to Ashenfall.

How many players does RuneScape: Dragonwilds support?

RuneScape: Dragonwilds supports up to four players in a world. When you're creating one, you'll be asked whether you want it to be solo, open to friends, or public. Selecting "friends" from this menu lets anyone in your Steam friends list also playing Dragonwilds select your world from the game. If you want to restrict who can join, you can set a password for your friends-only world too.

Selecting "public" while creating a world means anyone will be able to join, and it'll be available and visible from the public menu. You can set a password for a public world, in case you want to play with people who aren't in your friends list and don't want just anyone running around. All the information about your world will be visible though, like its name, how many players are in it, and who made it.

If you've started a solo world and you want to open it up to your friends, you can do that too. To do this, select your world from the list and choose "edit settings" at the bottom of the screen. This will bring up what is essentially the world creation screen again, allowing you to switch from a solo world type to a friends one. You'll also be able to toggle friendly fire on and off. The only thing you won't be able to change is the world name.