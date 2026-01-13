Minecraft's Mounts of Mayhem update has launched a DLC to add more trials that put your skills to the test, but most importantly it adds particle effects for when you're riding a horse

News
By published

It's the little things in life.

How to craft a spear in Minecraft
(Image credit: Mojang)

Minecraft rolled out its Mounts of Mayhem update in December, adding new mountable mobs to the game alongside a new weapon: the spear. But, if you're just going about Minecraft as normal, you might feel as if you haven't been making the most of all these shiny new features. Fortunately, the Dungeon Descent Add-On may be the thing to change that, adding even more features to the game to help test your new spear-wielding skills.

If you're an avid fighter, the randomly generated dungeons this DLC adds to Minecraft are bound to be the selling point. These will challenge you to use every attack the spear offers, pitting you against multiple mobs in different rooms but offering some valuable loot in exchange. According to the official blog post announcing the DLC, mining out of these dungeons "won't be easy" either, so you really should focus on brushing up your skills.

Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.