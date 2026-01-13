Minecraft's Mounts of Mayhem update has launched a DLC to add more trials that put your skills to the test, but most importantly it adds particle effects for when you're riding a horse
It's the little things in life.
Minecraft rolled out its Mounts of Mayhem update in December, adding new mountable mobs to the game alongside a new weapon: the spear. But, if you're just going about Minecraft as normal, you might feel as if you haven't been making the most of all these shiny new features. Fortunately, the Dungeon Descent Add-On may be the thing to change that, adding even more features to the game to help test your new spear-wielding skills.
If you're an avid fighter, the randomly generated dungeons this DLC adds to Minecraft are bound to be the selling point. These will challenge you to use every attack the spear offers, pitting you against multiple mobs in different rooms but offering some valuable loot in exchange. According to the official blog post announcing the DLC, mining out of these dungeons "won't be easy" either, so you really should focus on brushing up your skills.
To coincide with this new challenge, training dummies are available as part of the DLC too. So, you won't be entirely left to your own devices to master the art of the spear before plunging into a dungeon or being tasked with leaving your base at night to take down hordes of enemies. These dummies come in four variations too: Husk, Drowned, Skeleton, and Zombie, giving you ample opportunity to perfect your attacks on all sorts of mobs.
However, the most exciting addition for me are the saddle charms. These can be attached to your horse saddle, and leave a trail of particle effects behind you while you ride your horse across the overworld. There are 15 charms in total, featuring everything from rainbow, snow, and fireworks as particle effects. Using a charm will also change the appearance of the saddle sprite so you can easily see what saddle produces what effect. In terms of customisation, that's not all either. The DLC adds over 450 decorative blocks to the game, giving you more opportunities to create your dream stable too.
The Mounts of Mayhem: Dungeon Descent Add-On is free of charge, so you don't have to spend any of your precious Minecoins to get more out of the games' latest drop. Whether you're delving into dungeons or embarking on an epic quest to collect all 15 saddle charms, it's almost as if Minecraft's received a second part to its update, and I'm certainly not complaining.
