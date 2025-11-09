Minecraft cosplays have come a long way since I started playing over a decade ago, and this year has shown the most creativity I've seen yet

I've been playing Minecraft for well over a decade now, so I feel like I know the characters and mobs like the back of my hand. That being said, I've never really felt the urge to dress as any of the characters. I do love certain designs, like the Enderman and the Glow Squid, as well as obvious answers like the Bat and Fox and most other animals. But how could I possibly do a cosplay justice when they are so blocky and human beings are so, inherently, not?

Character Select Welcome to Character Select, a weekly column where PC Gamer takes a look at the art and cosplay created by you. Each week, I'll highlight a few of my favourite pieces, spotlight and interview creators and artists, or generally just chew your ear off about the talents of the gaming community.

When I started playing Minecraft, the way most people would dress as the characters involved a large cardboard box atop their shoulders, and then wearing a colour-coordinated outfit to match the character. It was simple but incredibly effective. After all, all you really need to identify a Minecraft character are its main features, and for the most part these were on its head and face. Or at least they were in 2012, before any of the crazy mobs we have now like the Warden or Creaking which have a lot more detail than a Creeper or Zombie.

But after scouring through the Minecraft subreddit not long after Halloween, I was thrilled to see that this tradition of using a box headpiece and a themed outfit hasn't faded over the last decade or so. In fact, I'd go ahead and say that people have only become more creative with translating their chosen mobs' design through their outfits.

For example, this post from u/MobileScene9163 is a fantastic example of how the days of just wearing a box are gone. In the first picture in particular, the Warden has done a fantastic job creating an outfit that really nails the aesthetic and appearance of the mob. Even going as far as pairing the corset ribbons to match the in-game character's glowing chest. This level of detail is what makes me appreciate the lengths people will go to cosplay characters I have never once looked at and felt compelled to replicate. They just think of things I never would.

I found the Creaking headpiece (helmet?) from this group particularly impressive. Not only is it massive, but it has three red glowing eyes to really help it stand out. The creator of this cosplay has also gone above and beyond to create the RealismMinecraft Creaking rather than the base game sprite, and it really pays off with how good it looks. Not to mention how perfect it is for Halloween as this mob is particularly terrifying in general.

There are still players that go above and beyond when it comes to Minecraft cosplay though, and rather than relying on your wardrobe to create a themed outfit, user u/Muted_Exchange4750 has gone above and beyond with their Warden cosplay and recreated the entire in-game sprite as a full outfit. It's seriously impressive to see all the little details, again—even including the light-up cavernous chest of the mob. The caption of the photo shared to Reddit states that the only real problem is that you can't breathe while wearing it, but I'm certain the commitment to the outfit was appreciated by anyone who got to witness it in person.

It's not all about game cosplay either anymore. With the release of A Minecraft Movie earlier this year, all sorts of costumes have become a lot more accessible and Halloween has shown that a lot of players have jumped at the chance of becoming Steve. Most notably though, u/DotBitGaming bears an uncanny resemblance to Jack Black's rendition of Minecraft's protagonist. He even shares in the comments that kids were coming up to him all Halloween night and asking him to say things like Chicken Jockey and Lava Chicken, as well as taking photos with them.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steve isn't the only Minecraft movie character getting the spotlight this year either. User u/IsaacELuther has created what I can only describe as a picture perfect cosplay of Garrett "Garbage Man" Garrison too using a combination of hand-made elements and official merchandise. I wanted to especially praise the facial hair of this cosplay, so if it's fake, please don't let me know; I'd much rather live thinking you committed to growing your mustache and beard out specifically for these pictures. Cheers!