Here's one big benefit to Hytale not being on Steam: its refund policy is way better than Valve's

News
By published

You can play for longer before deciding whether or not you want a refund.

Hytale key art
(Image credit: Hypixel Studios)

I'm pretty heavily Steam-pilled at this point. When I want to play a game and it comes out on a platform other than Steam, I always sigh dramatically and mutter a curse under my breath.

That's because now I have to download or at least update some other launcher, try to remember whatever the hell my password is because I haven't used it for so long, and jump through whatever two-factor authorization hoops I set up in the distant, forgotten past. Sometimes I even have to register for a whole new account somewhere. That can take up to an extra minute or two out of my day. What am I, made of time?

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.