How to get all the berry plants in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden is home to a huge number of different crops, and berry plants make up a very small part of that list. But, they are a subcategory of seeds you're bound to want to buy at some point. There are nine different berry plants in total, and the vast majority of them are decent money makers, so they're worth getting your hands on if and when you can.

Berry plants are also the only plants affected by the traits from deer, and spotted deer pets. The deer has a 3% chance of replanting a berry plant once it has been harvested, but this is increased to 5% with the spotted deer. Generally, berry plants are worth the investment since they consistently produce crops for you to sell, or to use in events such as the Summer Harvest.

With that said, a lot of berry plants are surprisingly challenging to track down, with one being impossible unless you're a game admin. Of course, things like strawberries are one of the first plants you'll grow, but if you want to venture further afield with berry cultivation, you'd best prepare for the challenge of getting seeds. Here is every berry plant currently available in Grow a Garden, and how to get them.

How to get all Grow a Garden berry plants

The table below lists every berry plant currently available in Grow a Garden, alongside how you can obtain them and their rarity:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Plant Rarity How to get Blueberry Uncommon Purchase from the Seed Shop for 400 Sheckles Celestiberry Mythical Visit the Twilight Shop during the Night Event and purchase for 15,000,000 Sheckles Cranberry Legendary Chance of getting them from Basic Seed Packs (30%), Premium Seed Packs (45%), or Rainbow Sacks (30%) Elder Strawberry Prismatic 1/405 chance to be stocked in the Seed Shop, and costs 70,000,000 when in stock. You may also pull one from a Silver Prismatic Seed Pack Grape Divine 1/100 chance to be stocked in the Seed Shop, and costs 850,000 Sheckles Lingonberry Legendary Crafted with 450,000 Sheckles, 3 Blueberry Seeds, and 1 Horsetail Crop Raspberry Rare Chance of getting from Normal Seed Pack (14.2%), Basic Seed Packs (40%), or Rainbow Sacks (40%) Strawberry Common Always stocked in the Seed Shop, and costs 50 Sheckles to purchase White Mulberry Legendary Only available through admin rights or testing rights, so not actually available in the base game and can only be gifted from an admin