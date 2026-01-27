Bluey, the inescapable Australian cartoon dog, is getting official Minecraft DLC

Prepare for hide and seek and unhinged whimsy.

I don't know what it's like anywhere else in the world, but Bluey is everywhere here in Australia. There are Bluey Christmas decorations, Bluey slippers, Bluey rice crackers, Bluey fan art in the windows of unrelated downtown shops, and Bluey cheese sticks. Sometimes adults try to talk to me about Bluey episodes, even though they have no children to watch Bluey with.

If you're sick of the blue-hued dog I wouldn't blame you. But it's incumbent on me to report, by dint of working for PC Gamer, that Bluey is going to make an official appearance in Minecraft soon.

There was actually a full Bluey videogame released back in 2023, but my own children—who play Stardew Valley and Minecraft almost exclusively—didn't take to it. Still, it may be something to try while we wait for Bluey's inevitable Fortnite collab. Dare we hope for a Rocket League skin?

