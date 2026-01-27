Bluey, the inescapable Australian cartoon dog, is getting official Minecraft DLC

I don't know what it's like anywhere else in the world, but Bluey is everywhere here in Australia. There are Bluey Christmas decorations, Bluey slippers, Bluey rice crackers, Bluey fan art in the windows of unrelated downtown shops, and Bluey cheese sticks. Sometimes adults try to talk to me about Bluey episodes, even though they have no children to watch Bluey with.

If you're sick of the blue-hued dog I wouldn't blame you. But it's incumbent on me to report, by dint of working for PC Gamer, that Bluey is going to make an official appearance in Minecraft soon.

The creatively titled Bluey DLC: Bluey's House is set in Bluey's house. "Players can meet Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad while reliving memorable moments from the series," the official Bluey spiel reads. "They will be able to search for hidden keys throughout the home, guided by Bluey and her family, unclocking new rooms and areas as they progress."

The spiel continues that a bunch of "familiar activities and mini-games" from the series will feature in the DLC, including I-Spy, Hide and Seek, and Ragdoll (I'm sure Bluey fanatics don't need me to elaborate on these, and all seem pretty self-explanatory anyway).

There was actually a full Bluey videogame released back in 2023, but my own children—who play Stardew Valley and Minecraft almost exclusively—didn't take to it. Still, it may be something to try while we wait for Bluey's inevitable Fortnite collab. Dare we hope for a Rocket League skin?

The Bluey Minecraft DLC doesn't have a price yet but it's hitting the Minecraft Marketplace on February 5.