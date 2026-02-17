'We’re going to make some horrendous mistakes,' Peter Molyneux says about his upcoming swan song Masters of Albion: 'Horrendous, horrendous mistakes'

The Masters of Albion team knows about making games, but things like marketing, PR, and community management? Not so much.

Masters of Albion is not only Peter Molyneux's final game (so he says, anyway), it's also a sort of getting-the-band-back-together moment with collaborators from the early days at Lionhead. All of which is apparently rather nerve-wracking: In an interview with The Game Business, Molyneux describes the team as "incredibly inexperienced," and warned that there will likely be some big bumps in the road "because we are going into a world we don't fully understand."

He's not talking about the process of making games, something the four collaborators in the interview—Mark Healey, Russell Shaw, Iain Wright, and Kareem Ettouney—are all very familiar with, having worked with Molyneux on games including Magic Carpet, Syndicate, Black and White, and Fable. The business side of things is a different matter, however. 22Cans is self-publishing Masters of Albion and so matters that are normally handled by a publisher, like PR and marketing, falls to Molyneux and co. instead.

"We are incredibly inexperienced," Molyneux said. "I am petrified, because we are going into a world we don't fully understand. We've been lucky that there are lots of outside people that are coming in and helping us, but I'm sure we are going to make some horrendous mistakes. But… if this is going to be the last game, why not give it a try?"

