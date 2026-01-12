Peter Molyneux's final game is coming in April: 'Masters of Albion is the culmination of my life’s work,' he says, not that he's overhyping it or anything

Peter Molyneux may have spent the last couple decades earning a reputation as the game industry's biggest bullshitter, but to those of us of a certain age he will always rank among the greats (and the biggest bullshitter descriptor will always be deployed with a certain affection). The guy had a run through the 1990s that was almost unparalleled: Populous, Syndicate, Theme Park, Power Monger, Dungeon Keeper, and even Black & White, although it wasn't a 1990s game and didn't do much for me.

Anyway, the bottom line is that those roots run deep, and so when Molyneux sticks his head up to say he's making his "last game," as he did in October 2025, we're obligated to pay attention. Right? Well, I am, anyway, and so it is that I'll be looking to give Masters of Albion a go when it drops on April 22.

"Masters of Albion is the culmination of my life's work, a game that owes so much to titles like Dungeon Keeper, Black & White, and Fable," Molyneux said. "It's a totally unique game that we hope will delight players, a game that brings god games into the modern gaming landscape and puts the genre firmly back on the map."

Okay, yes, "culmination of my life's work" is very much a Molyneux Promise, but you know what? I'm willing to roll with it. I'm willing to embrace it. I'm going to think back to those magical days of my youth, elevate my hopes, and shout "Gimme all ya got!" like I'm standing center stage in an Al Pacino cosplay contest. Because I have faith: Molyneux's got enough left in the tank for one more banger, and by God this one is going to leave 'em begging for more!

It does look pretty cool, right?

Masters of Albion | Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If nothing else, Masters of Albion has this going for it: It's not a mobile game, it's not a blockchain game, and it's not whatever the hell Curiosity was supposed to be. At this point, that's a solid start, Masters of Albion will be available exclusively for PC, and only on Steam.