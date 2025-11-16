The best artillery-themed party game is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and you can get all the series' best entries for less than five bucks

You heard it here first: Mario Party is for scrubs, and Jackbox, well, Jackbox is pretty fun. But Worms is where it's at—the 2D tactics game might have started on the Amiga, but it's long been a multiplayer standard on PC where Team17 has pumped out sequels for three decades as of 2025. It's celebrating the occasion with a series-wide Steam sale where many of its best games can be bought for two or three dollars.

Though in my view, the patrician's choice would be Worms WMD, which is going for $4.49. It's free of the meddlesome gimmicks that overcomplicate other modern Worms games, while packing a slicker feel and a more modern look than the first few games. If you prefer the classics, Worms Armageddon and Worms Reloaded remain the other 2D fan-favorites, going for $2 and $3, respectively.

There's also all the weird shit. A virtual pinball table, a golf spinoff, and an honest-to-god arena shooter. Whether you'd play these for more than an afternoon or let them collect dust in your Steam library for the rest of your mortal life depends on your capacity for even more Worms, but it's hard to complain when it's technically almost $200 worth of software for around thirty bucks.

Worms creator Andy Davidson also had plans to create his own "1.5" version of Worms: The Director's Cut complete with improvements and a selection of custom levels, as he discussed in a post on X last year. Its release would have coincided with the anniversary celebrations, but Davidson shared on X in July that progress on the project slowed down after his mother passed away. He also explained that "going back to 30 year old code has proved trickier than I thought. But I’m making steady progress again, and will update you all soon."