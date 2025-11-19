Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted adds a great quality-of-life feature from the console port: a sun vacuum
And replaces some placeholder art in the almanac.
While players weren't happy with things being left out of EA's remaster of Plants vs. Zombies, post-launch support has since restored the dynamic audio and made a few other improvements. In the most recent update, which brings it to version 1.4, the sun vacuum from the console versions finally arrives on PC—as do more hotkeys, bug fixes, and Remote Play Together.
I always wondered how people managed to play Plants vs. Zombies with a controller, and it turns out they had some help—a trigger-activated magnet that draws sunlight toward the cursor so you don't have to frantically zip around the screen trying to collect it while you're also harvesting coins and replacing tall-nuts. It's mapped to the spacebar in Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted now, and it's a definite improvement.
Especially if you're playing at faster speeds, which is something that's now easier to modify on the fly. The tab key lets you cycle between different speeds, and hotkeys for the seed packets you've brought with you are now mapped to the number keys too. Which is nice.
This latest update also gets rid of "incorrect placeholder assets" in the almanac, which players claimed had been AI-upscaled, and makes the guitar riff that played in RIP Mode a little less obnoxiously loud. "Dr. Z has been issued a sound complaint by the neighborhood watch", the patch notes explain.
This update also adds support for Steam's Remote Play Together feature and addresses a few more bugs, like polevaulters being able to leap over lawnmowers. Check the full patch notes for more.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
