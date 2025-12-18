The best deals in the 2025 Steam Winter Sale

This year's Steam Winter Sale has arrived, but don't let the biggest game sale of the year stress you out when you're already frazzled enough by the rest of your holiday shopping. We've picked through the mountains of games on Steam to find the deals you should actually care about. Below, we've highlighted Winter Sale games that are hitting all-time low prices, that just released this year, or that we just like and would recommend at any price.

For even more recommendations, we compiled a list of great games that always get Steam sale discounts, and you can check out guides to the best RPGs, best FPS games, best strategy games, and best survival games for even more inspiration. To see when the next sale is expected, check out our Steam sale calendar.

Steam winter sale: Our 2025 GOTYs

GOTY 2025 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 | $29.99 (-50%) | Our review | Steam Our Game of the Year for 2025 is an RPG for all the systems-heavy freaks out there. If you've been waiting to try it, a little winter break and a 50% discount (KCD2's lowest price yet) may be just the reason to add it to your library.

Here are the current deals on everything else we featured in our 2025 Game of the Year awards.

Steam games at their lowest price yet

Steam winter sale: $10 and under

Peak | $4.95 (-38%) | Our review | Steam

Peak was a serious contender for our GOTYs this year and we're still quite into scaling with friends. It doesn't cost much to begin with, so this 38% discount only knocks off a couple bucks, but hey, less money is less money.

Roadwarden | $2.74 (-75%) | Our coverage | Steam

This classically-inspired text adventure is the next best thing to cracking open a new fantasy novel. It's got a lovely soundtrack and an extremely no-hands-held approach to investigating the mysteries of the peninsula.

Monster Hunter Rise | $7.99 (-80%) | 🏆Best co-op 2022 | Steam

It may not be the big open world of other recent monster hunts, but with the ongoing performance issues in Wilds, Rise may just be the co-op MonHunt you should play right now.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | $7.99 (-80%) | 🏆 Best Singleplayer 2015 | Steam

The Witcher 3 is discounted often, but this is the lowest it generally goes for. Take the plunge: The water's still warm even after The Witcher 3 turned 10 this year. You can also snag the complete edition with both expansions for $9.99 (-80%).

Control Ultimate Edition | $5.99 (-85%) |🏆 Best Setting 2019 | Steam

We've arguably got a bit of a soft spot for Remedy at PC Gamer, but I think I'm safe in saying that you'll get your $6 worth and then some from Control while Control Resonant is still a ways off. Remedy's 2019 singleplayer action-adventure game is full of great SCP-style supernatural worldbuilding.

Steam winter sale: New 2025 games

Top pick Final Fantasy Tactics | $39.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam

At long last this classic tactical RPG got the remaster it deserved on PC and, better yet, it's great. Even better? It's already on sale, a little, as a treat.

Games we scored 90% and up:

Other popular 2025 games on sale:

Steam sale prices on our last 10 GOTY winners

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

2025: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 | $29.99 (-50%) | Steam

| $29.99 (-50%) | Steam 2024: Balatro | $12.74 (-15%) | Steam

| $12.74 (-15%) | Steam 2023: Baldur's Gate 3 | $44.99 (-25%) | Steam

| $44.99 (-25%) | Steam 2022: Elden Ring | $38.99 (-35%) | Steam

| $38.99 (-35%) | Steam 2021: Valheim | $9.99 (-50%) | Steam

| $9.99 (-50%) | Steam 2020: Death Stranding: Director's Cut | $3.99 (-60%) | Steam

| $3.99 (-60%) | Steam 2019: Disco Elysium | $3.99 (-90%) | Steam

| $3.99 (-90%) | Steam 2018: Into the Breach | $4.49 (-70%) | Steam

| $4.49 (-70%) | Steam 2017: Divinity: Original Sin 2 | $11.24 (-75%) | Steam

| $11.24 (-75%) | Steam 2016: Dishonored 2 | $5.99 (-80%) | Steam

| $5.99 (-80%) | Steam 2015: Metal Gear Solid 5: Definitive Experience | $29.99 | Steam