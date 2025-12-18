The best deals in the 2025 Steam Winter Sale
All the cheap games in the Winter Sale that you won't want to miss, from lowest-ever prices to discounted new releases.
This year's Steam Winter Sale has arrived, but don't let the biggest game sale of the year stress you out when you're already frazzled enough by the rest of your holiday shopping. We've picked through the mountains of games on Steam to find the deals you should actually care about. Below, we've highlighted Winter Sale games that are hitting all-time low prices, that just released this year, or that we just like and would recommend at any price.
For even more recommendations, we compiled a list of great games that always get Steam sale discounts, and you can check out guides to the best RPGs, best FPS games, best strategy games, and best survival games for even more inspiration. To see when the next sale is expected, check out our Steam sale calendar.
Steam winter sale: Our 2025 GOTYs
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 | $29.99 (-50%) | Our review | Steam
Our Game of the Year for 2025 is an RPG for all the systems-heavy freaks out there. If you've been waiting to try it, a little winter break and a 50% discount (KCD2's lowest price yet) may be just the reason to add it to your library.
Here are the current deals on everything else we featured in our 2025 Game of the Year awards.
- Old Skies | $15.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Skin Deep | $12.99 (-35%) | Our review | Steam
- Labyrinth of the Demon King | $14.99 (-25%) | Our review | Steam
- Promise Mascot Agency | $17.49 (-30%) | Our review | Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor | $9.09 (-30%) | Our review | Steam
- Baby Steps | $12.99 (-35%) | Our review | Steam
- Battlefield 6 | $48.99 (-30%) | Our review | Steam
- Dispatch | $26.99 (-10%) | Our review | Steam
- Hollow Knight Silksong | $15.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Abiotic Factor | $27.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Arc Raiders | $31.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | $39.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Blue Prince | $19.79 (-34%) | Our review | Steam
Steam games at their lowest price yet
Sons of the Forest | $9.29 (-69%) | Our coverage | Steam
A new (and just slightly lower) lowest price for the popular follow-up to The Forest. Sons of the Forest drops you on a remote island full of cannibals, although Sarah had a pretty good time playing it with out the cannibals.
- Avowed | $34.99 (-50%) | Our review | Steam
- Another Crab's Treasure | $14.99 (-50%) | Our review | Steam
- Medieval Dynasty | $17.49 (-50%) | Our review | Steam
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 | $29.99 (-50%) | Our review | Steam
- Fabledom | $8.39 (-60%) | Our coverage | Steam
- Resident Evil 4 Remake | $15.99 (-60%) | Our review | Steam
- The Medium | $14.99 (-70%) | Our review | Steam
- Persona 5 Royal | $17.99 (-70%) | Our review | Steam
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 | $11.24 (-75%) | Steam
- Roadwarden | $2.74 (-75%) | Our coverage | Steam
- Monster Hunter Rise | $7.99 (-80%) | Our review | Steam
- Slay The Spire | $2.49 (-90%) | Our review | Steam
- Hogwarts Legacy | $5.99 (-90%) | Our review | Steam
- Yoku's Island Express | $1.99 (-90%) | Our review | Steam
Steam winter sale: $10 and under
Peak | $4.95 (-38%) | Our review | Steam
Peak was a serious contender for our GOTYs this year and we're still quite into scaling with friends. It doesn't cost much to begin with, so this 38% discount only knocks off a couple bucks, but hey, less money is less money.
Roadwarden | $2.74 (-75%) | Our coverage | Steam
This classically-inspired text adventure is the next best thing to cracking open a new fantasy novel. It's got a lovely soundtrack and an extremely no-hands-held approach to investigating the mysteries of the peninsula.
Monster Hunter Rise | $7.99 (-80%) | 🏆Best co-op 2022 | Steam
It may not be the big open world of other recent monster hunts, but with the ongoing performance issues in Wilds, Rise may just be the co-op MonHunt you should play right now.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | $7.99 (-80%) | 🏆 Best Singleplayer 2015 | Steam
The Witcher 3 is discounted often, but this is the lowest it generally goes for. Take the plunge: The water's still warm even after The Witcher 3 turned 10 this year. You can also snag the complete edition with both expansions for $9.99 (-80%).
Control Ultimate Edition | $5.99 (-85%) |🏆 Best Setting 2019 | Steam
We've arguably got a bit of a soft spot for Remedy at PC Gamer, but I think I'm safe in saying that you'll get your $6 worth and then some from Control while Control Resonant is still a ways off. Remedy's 2019 singleplayer action-adventure game is full of great SCP-style supernatural worldbuilding.
Steam winter sale: New 2025 games
Final Fantasy Tactics | $39.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
At long last this classic tactical RPG got the remaster it deserved on PC and, better yet, it's great. Even better? It's already on sale, a little, as a treat.
Games we scored 90% and up:
- The Alters | $24.49 (-30%) | Our review | Steam
- Escape From Tarkov | $37.49 (-25%) | Our review | Steam
- Keep Driving | $13.49 (-25%) | Our review | Steam
- Keeper | $23.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Monster Train 2 | $19.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
Other popular 2025 games on sale:
- 9 Kings | $9.99 (50% off) | Steam
- Absolum | $19.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Assassin's Creed Shadows | $34.99 (-50%) | Our review | Steam
- Avowed | $34.99 (-50%) | Our review | Steam
- Ball x Pit | $11.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Caput Mortum | $9.59 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Citizen Sleeper 2 | $16.47 (-33%) | Our review | Steam
- Crashlands 2 | $16.24 (-35%) | Steam
- Cultic | $7.49 (-25%) | Our review | Steam
- Date Everything! | $19.49 (-35%) | Our coverage | Steam
- Doom: The Dark Ages | $34.99 (-50%) | Our review | Steam
- Door Kickers 2: Task Force North | $18.74 (-25%) | Steam
- Dune Awakening | $32.49 (-35%) | Our review | Steam
- Oblivion Remastered | $33.49 (-33%) | Our review | Steam
- Farthest Frontier | $24.49 (-30%) | Our review | Steam
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth | $34.99 (-50%) | Our review | Steam
- The First Berserker: Khazan | $41.99 (-30%) | Our review | Steam
- Hades 2 | $22.49 (-25%) | Our review | Steam
- Haste | $13.99 (-30%) | Our coverage | Steam
- Herdling | $17.49 (-30%) | Our review | Steam
- Hyperbeat | $11.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Killing Floor 3 | $26.79 (-33%) | Our review | Steam
- The King is Watching | $9.74 (-35%) | Steam
- LaD: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | $23.99 (-60%) | Our review | Steam
- Little Nightmares 3 | $27.99 (-30%) | Our review | Steam
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | $47.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- Monster Hunter Wilds |$38.49 (-45%) | Our review | Steam
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black | $29.99 (-40%) | Our review | Steam
- The Outer Worlds 2 | $48.99 (-30%) | Our review | Steam
- Possessors | $12.59 (-30%) | Our review | Steam
- Rematch | $20.09 (-33%) | Our review | Steam
- REPO | $6.99 (-30%) | Our coverage | Steam
- RoadCraft | $27.99 (-30%) | Our coverage | Steam
- The Roottrees are Dead | $15.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds | $20.99 (-30%) | Our coverage | Steam
- Schedule I | $13.99 (-30%) | Our coverage | Steam
- The Séance of Blake Manor | $14.99 (-25%) | Our review | Steam
- South of Midnight | $29.99 (-25%) | Our review | Steam
- Stellar Blade | $47.99 (-20%) | Our review | Steam
- The Wandering Village | $14.99 (-50%) | Steam
Steam sale prices on our last 10 GOTY winners
- 2025: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 | $29.99 (-50%) | Steam
- 2024: Balatro | $12.74 (-15%) | Steam
- 2023: Baldur's Gate 3 | $44.99 (-25%) | Steam
- 2022: Elden Ring | $38.99 (-35%) | Steam
- 2021: Valheim | $9.99 (-50%) | Steam
- 2020: Death Stranding: Director's Cut | $3.99 (-60%) | Steam
- 2019: Disco Elysium | $3.99 (-90%) | Steam
- 2018: Into the Breach | $4.49 (-70%) | Steam
- 2017: Divinity: Original Sin 2 | $11.24 (-75%) | Steam
- 2016: Dishonored 2 | $5.99 (-80%) | Steam
- 2015: Metal Gear Solid 5: Definitive Experience | $29.99 | Steam
