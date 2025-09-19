Team Reptile announces Hyperfunk, a Bomb Rush Cyberfunk follow-up that's '2 seconds per second of evolved funkstyle'

Official HYPERFUNK Teaser - YouTube Watch On

If you're a gamer of a certain vintage, there's a good chance that your idea of cool looks like cel-shaded graffiti artists doing roller blading tricks in a futuristic cityscape where nothing isn't neon. Sanctified by Jet Set Radio, that visual lineage continues in the work of creators like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk developer Team Reptile, which just revealed its next entry in stunt-centric Y2K futurism.

It's called Hyperfunk, and Team Reptile says it's "2 seconds per second of evolved funkstyle." Based purely on Steam page description, the developer has achieved a 100% funkstyle increase since Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. I don't know if they do Nobel prizes for that kind of thing, but I think they should consider it.

(Image credit: Team Reptile)

If you don't find "evolved funkstyle" a particularly informative bit of phraseology, let me put it in more digestible terms. Team Reptile says Hyperfunk is "an extreme trick and graffiti game from a bright future" where graffiti crews battle "with style and ideology of how to interpret this new world."

To do that, they need to go fast. To go fast, they need to do tricks for boostpack energy. More combo, more speed. It's simple science. And judging from the Hyperfunk teaser embedded above, it seems like properly applying that science lets you achieve a high enough combo state where your skull erupts in a pillar of transcendental light that inverts the color of the world around you in a sort of trick-fueled hyperconsciousness. I think that's good!

Unlike Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, which relied on the impressive expertise of SlopCrew modders for multiplayer gameplay, Hyperfunk will feature built in online multiplayer where you can "meet random online players in the Hyper"—that's the setting's collective metaverse, I'm led to believe—"or hang out online with your friends in the streets."

In short: Looks sick, can't wait.

Hyperfunk doesn't have a release date yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.