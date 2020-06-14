I am enamored with everything about Skate Story

Skate Story puts you in control of a crystalline figure, like a low-poly Silver Surfer, while you skate through serene, eerie hallways towards a beautiful setting sun. You are, literally, skateboarding your way out of the underworld. It's an abstract game. I point all this out, because absorbing that abstract flavor and then realizing how much detail Skate Story puts into animating a single foot movement feels like the key to understanding it.

Strip out any extraneous detail, pull in the camera, and you can relish in the physicality of even a simple kickflip.

Or, as the developer put it with a lot less pretension: "The idea is to frame the beauty of a setup."

The controls are a crazy mix between many different skate games. The idea is to frame the beauty of setup. pic.twitter.com/1DvSqCWVvTMay 30, 2020

The new trailer above from The Guerrilla Collective stream digs deeper into those controls, and they're a lot more involved than I expected. When I first saw Skate Story, I thought it was more of an "endless runner" focused on the aesthetic and not the skating. But it looks like there's a lot more to it than that.

Skate Story is "coming soon," but that's all we've got for now.