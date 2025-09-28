'Something we try might go wrong or it might not be good, but we'll address it': 2XKO director promises the team is committed to the new League of Legends fighting game

Just a couple weeks out from its early access release on October 7, League of Legends fighting game 2XKO's director is giving players a fair warning that the spin-off might not be perfect—not because it's rife with issues, but because Riot wants to try out new ideas with its first foray into the genre. So, while things might get off to a rocky start, issues will get smoothed out as those ideas are refined.

As reported by GamesRadar, in an interview with Edge Magazine, 2XKO director Shaun Rivera commented on Riot's hopes (and fears) for the game, stating, "We're the type of team where we want to try stuff. Sometimes it's going to land and sometimes it's going to whiff, but we will be trying things. I want to set those expectations for players that something we try might go wrong or it might not be good, but we'll address it."

Rivera also noted that "it's going to be a little bumpy when we get out," although that's to be expected with any early access game. Even if 2XKO wasn't in early access, though, Rivera makes the case for a little leeway, adding, "I do want to call out, though, that we're a team of people making a fighting game for the first time in a sense, and we don't have older fighting-game animations to reuse or things like that.

"We're making our champions from scratch, and we're learning as we make them... we've got a lot of champions at various stages of development down the pipe that I can't wait for people to see and play."

This touches on one of the biggest criticisms of 2XKO so far: its limited number of playable characters. It's great to see favorites like Vi, Jinx, and Ekko in the closed beta, but players are clamoring to see more champions added to the roster. Luckily, it sounds like plenty more are on the way. 2XKO will be free-to-play when it launches in early access on PC next month, with solo or duo play and ranked matches.